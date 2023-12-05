Tottenham sour on signing Prem defender in January, as Postecoglou orders specific deal instead

Tottenham are likely to overlook a bargain deal for a Premier League centre-back in January, with a report revealing the specific type of player Ange Postecoglou wants instead.

Spurs are understood to be hunting a new centre-back and wide forward when the winter window opens its doors. A reunion between Postecoglou and former Celtic ace Jota has seemingly fallen through. As such, an ex-Chelsea winger could now be the man to bolster the forward line.

Regarding centre-half, recent absences have shined the spotlight on just how lacking Spurs are in adequate centre-back depth.

Micky van de Ven is sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Cristian Romero served the final game of his three-match suspension against Manchester City on Sunday.

The pair’s respective absences left Postecoglou with just Eric Dier to choose from as an established centre-half.

However, the veteran Englishman was overlooked for selection in Spurs’ last two matches, with Postecoglou instead opting for a backline consisting entirely of full-backs.

Even if Dier were fancied by Postecoglou, the 29-year-old is out of contract at season’s end and unlikely to sign an extension if one is offered.

As such, The Sun claimed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will seek to sell Dier in January to ensure his side recoups a fee.

Losing Dier would only exacerbate Tottenham’s issues with depth at the heart of defence. As such, a readymade addition who Postecoglou would have no qualms over slotting straight into the eleven is required.

To that end, Spurs have maintained their interest in Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo that began over the summer.

Spurs turn back on Tosin

But according to The Evening Standard, Tottenham are unlikely to move for the 26-year-old despite his potential availability in January.

Adarabioyo is out of contract at season’s end and could therefore be available for below his market value next month.

Alternatively, an overseas side could forge a pre-contract agreement from January 1 ahead of a free agent move in the summer. Monaco bid £8.5m for the defender over the summer and are once again namechecked in the piece.

The Standard declare Tottenham to still be interested in Adarabioyo too, but they are unlikely to act on that interest.

Explaining why, it’s revealed Postecoglou and Spurs will give priority to signing a left-footed centre-back. As you will have guessed, Adarabioyo is a right-footer.

Which left-footers are Tottenham targeting?

Two other centre-halves Spurs sized up over the summer are Edmond Tapsoba (Bayer Leverkusen) and Lloyd Kelly (Bournemouth).

Tapsoba is right-footed and his Leverkusen side are entrenched in a genuine Bundesliga title race. A move for the Burkina Faso ace thus looks unworkable next month.

Kelly is left-footed and like Adarabioyo, is out of contract at the end of the 2023/24 season. The January window thus represents Bournemouth’s final chance to collect a fee for a highly saleable asset.

However, signing Kelly is far from straightforward with TEAMtalk exclusively told in November that Bournemouth will reject any and all January bids.

The Cherries are in no mood to lose arguably their best defender in a season that could result in a relegation scrap.

Of course, a sizeable offer as well as pulling clear of the drop zone between now and when the January window closes could change their tune. But that is just mere speculation for the time being.

DON’T MISS: James Maddison endorses blockbuster Tottenham raid on Arsenal for star who’s ‘got everything’