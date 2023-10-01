Tottenham defensive star lining up Jose Mourinho reunion in bid to end Postecoglou isolation

Tottenham defender Eric Dier is likely to seriously consider a potential reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma if their reported interest becomes concrete.

The Spurs stalwart has been linked with a move to the Italian giants having been told that he does not figure in Ange Postecoglou’s plans, even though he was back on bench duty in recent outings.

Dier has still not played a single minute of action this season and, after looking like he had forced his way back into Postecoglou’s plans, was not on the bench for Saturday’s dramatic win over Liverpool.

Summer signing Ashley Phillips was preferred to the 29-year-old England international as Postecoglou continues his preference to blood young players.

It’s claimed that Dier did have offers to move on in the summer and the club were happy to let him do so. However, the former Sporting Lisbon man decided to remain put and opt to run his contract down instead.

And while that option still remains, Football Insider reports that Dier is tempted by the chance to link with Mourinho at the Olympic Stadium in January.

The experienced centre-back made 57 appearances under the Portuguese, either playing as a holding midfielder or in his preferred centre-back position.

Dier was also a regular under Antonio Conte in north London but Postecoglou’s style of play does not suit him.

Dier not suited to Postecoglou high line

The Australian likes to play a higher line to aid his pressing game and Dier does not have the recovery pace, something Micky van de Ven and, to a lesser extent, Cristian Romero both have.

And although Dier remains the most experienced natural centre-back on Tottenham‘s books, it appears that Postecoglou is ready to do without his services.

But if Dier does move on in the new year, it’s almost certain that Spurs will dip into the market for more cover in the position.

Galatasaray star Victor Nelsson is once again being tipped to make the move to Tottenham, having also been linked in the summer.

Both Wolves and Arsenal have also been linked with the Dane, but it appears that Postecoglou’s men are the current frontrunners for his signature.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday when they head to Luton Town in the lunchtime Premier League kick-off.

