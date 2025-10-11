Tottenham Hotspur are preparing to enter the market for another goalkeeper, TEAMtalk understands, with plans getting underway to identify potential targets ahead of the new year.

Sources close to the club have revealed that internal discussions mark the early stages of what could prove to be a significant recruitment process.

Although Spurs currently sit third in the Premier League table after a promising start to the season under manager Thomas Frank, the club is looking to reinforce key areas in 2026.

The focus remains on making the right signings, even if that means waiting for the most suitable candidate to become attainable.

The goalkeeper position has been flagged as one of the priorities, and the club are to begin a formal process of identifying candidates to bolster Frank’s options between the sticks.

The move comes amid a period of change at Tottenham, following the recent departure of long-serving chairman Daniel Levy.

Fresh investment into the club is expected to trigger an ambitious recruitment drive in the coming year, with the January window seen as the first step in that wider plan…

READ MORE ⚪ Ranking FIVE dazzling Tottenham left wing January targets: Dream signing to Brazilian sensation

Tottenham eyeing Vicario upgrade

While no specific names have been mentioned at this stage, early groundwork suggests Spurs are intent on building across the squad and any incoming goalkeeper would be seen as a key part of the strategy.

Fans can expect a carefully considered approach but the club are looking for new depth in the goalkeeper position in what could be a defining year for Tottenham’s project.

Current first-choice goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, who was signed under previous Tottenham manager Ange Postecoglou, has made some costly errors that have cost Spurs points this season.

And while some supporters have called for young stopper Antonin Kinsky, who joined in January, to be given a run in the first-team, it seems Frank wants more options between the sticks.

One could argue that Tottenham have never really replaced Hugo Lloris, who left the club over two years ago.

DON’T MISS 🔥 Premier League signings of the season power ranking: New top two as Liverpool, Chelsea stars fall

Latest Tottenham news: Goal machine eyed / Mainoo update

Meanwhile, Tottenham continue to be linked with a move for Porto striker Samu Aghehowa, who TEAMtalk has confirmed is a genuine target for Frank’s side.

The 21-year-old has notched a sensational 32 goals in 53 games since joining Porto from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2024.

Chelsea and Newcastle have also shown interest in signing Aghehowa, who has an £86m release clause in his contract.

In other news, TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher reports that Tottenham are keen to sign Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo on loan in January.

Manchester City and Newcastle are also understood to be keeping tabs on the situation.

Mainoo remains committed to the Red Devils but is becoming increasingly frustrated by his lack of game time.