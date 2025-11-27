Randal Kolo Muani opened his account for Tottenham with an impressive brace against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, and TEAMtalk sources have revealed Spurs’ stance on signing him permanently after his loan ends.

Thomas Frank’s side fought off the competition to sign the 26-year-old striker on a season’s loan from PSG, but it took him some time to find his feet.

Kolo Muani had failed to score for Tottenham in nine previous appearances but made a huge impact in Paris, with two goals and an assist in the dramatic 5-3 defeat. He was allowed to play against his parent club because it is permitted in UEFA’s rules.

The French international could now become Spurs’ main striker under Frank, and rival Dominic Solanke for a starting spot once he recovers from injury.

TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones believes that Tottenham would be open to signing Kolo Muani permanently next summer, though they’ll have to negotiate a deal as his loan does not include an option to buy.

“Tottenham were so happy to sign Kolo Muani, and now we are starting to see his true qualities,” Jones exclusively told TEAMtalk.

“They always felt that when he was back to his usual sharp self, they would have one of the best goal scorers in the league, and his finishing in Paris this week was a sign of that.

“They think there is so much more to come from him, and there is still every chance that this could turn out to be a longer-term signing.

“He’s looking for somewhere to thrive and feel happy, and Spurs need someone they can rely on for goals. This loan spell suited everyone, but I know that Spurs do have an eye on trying to make it permanent if it works out.

“If he stays fit and is in form, then Spurs won’t have to sign a striker in January and can focus on a wide attacker, as initially planned. With Solanke and Kolo Muani as the main strikers, they could be in good shape – it’s just knowing whether they are going to be out there frequently enough.

“If Kolo Muani is a success, then it really helps Spurs out, not just for this season, but maybe beyond that too.”

Tottenham thrilled to have Randal Kolo Muani

Kolo Muani joined PSG from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth around £76m in the summer of 2023, after notching 26 goals and 17 assists in 52 appearances for the German club.

However, the 31-time capped French international struggled to replicate that form for PSG, and was loaned out to Juventus for the second half of last season after falling down the pecking order.

Kolo Muani has always been considered to be a world-class player when in form, and Tottenham will hope his performance this week will help get him back to the levels he showed at Frankfurt.

If he proves to be a success in the Premier League, Spurs could look to negotiate his permanent signing, but he is unlikely to be a cheap addition.

Kolo Muani’s contract with PSG runs until 2028, so the French side are in a position to demand a sizeable fee for his signature.

It will be interesting to see if other clubs come forward with offers for Kolo Muani next summer too should he prove himself in England.

