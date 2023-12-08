Tottenham stand firm over significant efforts to snatch key Postecoglou man as Son launches ‘unacceptable’ rant

Tottenham have reportedly turned down an official approach from Championship side Swansea City for their senior assistant coach Chris Davies.

Davies is a key member of Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff but has emerged as a leading contender for the managerial position at Swansea following Michael Duff’s dismissal.

According to BBC Sport, Swansea chairman Andy Coleman is aiming up to meet potential managers from a shortlist of candidates this week.

However, the report indicates that Swansea would first need Tottenham’s permission to engage in discussions with Davies and would be required to offer compensation to the north London club if they decide to appoint him.

Swansea are currently struggling in the Championship, sitting 19th in the table, and have just one win in their last eight games.

Tottenham’s firm stance on retaining Davies underlines how much of a key man he is to Postecoglou in the Australian’s backroom set-up.

After an incredible start to the start, the wheels have now come off in spectacular fashion, with Thursday night’s 2-1 home loss to West Ham their fourth defeat in five matches.

Son apologises to Tottenham fans after latest loss

And it’s fair to say that skipper Son Heung-min was hugely unimpressed with the efforts of his teammates in the second half of that game, following a first period where the Hammers hardly touched the ball but Tottenham failed to make them pay for their clear dominance.

Speaking after the game, the South Korean, who was seen limping off the field to add another injury headache for Postecoglou, told Amazon Prime: “Deserved better or not means nothing, we lost the game. It is unacceptable.

“You are winning. Losing that game I think is unacceptable. As a player [we] should take responsibility.

“They are tough to play against but we knew what was coming. 1-0 is not enough, you have to try and win the game.

“It is unacceptable. The fans do not deserve this. When you go 1-0 up early you should bring more energy and play with more energy but we didn’t and that is why we lost.

“When you have the chances to kill the game you have to play better. We lost the game, we have to move on and bounce back.

“Attacking players should feel responsibility because we had chances to kill the game. I know it is very sad for the fans and disappointed. As a group we want to bounce back as soon as possible.”

Son now faces a race to be fit for Sunday’s visit of Newcastle to north London, with Tottenham looking to end an alarming run of form that has seen them drop from top to fifth in the space of five games.

