Tottenham star becomes club’s ‘dream’ target for mind-blowing January raid, with approach readied

A mind-boggling Tottenham exit could be on the cards THIS window, with Fabrizio Romano confirming an absent Spurs player has become a club’s ‘dream’ transfer target.

From an arrivals perspective, Spurs have left their Premier League rivals in the dust so far this month. Radu Dragusin and Timo Werner have both been banked. Per the Independent, attention has now shifted to signing a box-to-box midfielder.

Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher is Tottenham’s first choice in the position. The Blues are open to cashing in if bids in the £50m region are received.

Regarding exits, Spurs have also conducted plenty of business nice and early.

Hugo Lloris (LAFC), Djed Spence (Genoa – loan), Ashley Phillips (Plymouth Argyle – loan) and Eric Dier (Bayern Munich) have already departed.

Winger Bryan Gil is another who could leave amid interest from PSV Eindhoven and Fiorentina. However, today’s update regards Ivan Perisic.

The veteran Croatian, 34, is currently sidelined after suffering an ACL injury in September. Perisic is on the road to recovery, though may have played his last match for Spurs.

The versatile left-footer is out of contract at season’s end and there’s been no indication he’ll be offered a new deal.

As such, a mid-season sale would represent the ideal scenario for Tottenham. The obvious issue there is the fact he’s currently unavailable to play for any buying club while still recovering from knee surgery.

However, a stunning mid-season switch back to Croatia with Hajduk Split could potentially be on the agenda.

Perisic No 1 target for Hajduk Split

Firstly, Hajduk manager, Mislav Karoglan, confirmed in December he hopes to sign Perisic when viable to do so.

“I don’t know how his recovery is going after the injury, and the only thing I can say from my side is that I would like to have him in the dressing room whenever possible,” said Karoglan.

Perisic was on Hajduk Split’s books as a youngster between 2000-06. He never played senior competitive football for the side after opting to join French outfit Sochaux while still a teenager.

Now, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, a January switch despite Perisic’s injury could take shape.

January transfer wanted on one condition

Taking to X, Romano revealed “Hajduk Split are still dreaming of Ivan Perisic as top target.

“Understand they will try again their best to make the deal happen in January.

“Perisic recovery from ACL injury going well. A lot depends if doctors confirm that he’d be able to play before May 2024.”

As stated, Hajduk’s efforts to sign Perisic will only firm up if given the nod Perisic will be fit enough to feature later this season.

Indeed, if the player won’t be able to return to action until next season, then waiting until the summer before making their move would make the most sense.

If Hajduk do pounce for Perisic this month, it stands to reason Spurs won’t be in line to collect much of a fee, or even any money at all.

Eric Dier’s switch to Bayern came at zero up-front cost to Bayern. Like Perisic, Dier would’ve become a free agent in the summer and the centre-back is ready to play straight away and also five years younger.

Nonetheless, given Destiny Udogie is Ange Postecoglou’s No 1 option at left-back anyway, Spurs may well be open to severing ties with Perisic this month.

DON’T MISS: Postecoglou buzzing, as Tottenham told Chelsea WILL ‘seriously consider offers’ for dream target