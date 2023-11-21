Tottenham star becomes perfect Barcelona candidate to replace Gavi as Xavi requests loan swoop

Barcelona are preparing to resume their pursuit of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to cover for an injury to Gavi, according to reports in Spain.

There has been some devastating news for Barcelona during the international break, since Gavi has suffered an ACL injury while playing for Spain. Scans have confirmed the worst: his season is over already.

In an ideal world, Barcelona will respond by signing some cover during the January transfer window, as long as their plans fit in with Financial Fair Play.

And according to Mundo Deportivo, their preferred candidate will be Lo Celso after previously targeting the Tottenham man in the summer, when he was returning from a loan spell with Villarreal.

A move for Lo Celso would already have the approval of head coach Xavi, who believes he would fit into his Barcelona setup seamlessly – especially considering his previous experience in La Liga.

However, Barcelona do not want to fall on the wrong side of Financial Fair Play, so would prefer to take Lo Celso on loan if possible.

Per the report, they aim to tempt Tottenham into doing business on those terms by suggesting Lo Celso’s market value could increase with more prominent gametime.

Since his return from Villarreal, Lo Celso has featured sparingly for Tottenham, partly due to injury. Indeed, he impressed Ange Postecoglou in pre-season and could have made more of an impact if he was fully fit.

Tottenham only have the 27-year-old under contract until the end of next season, so if he cannot fight his way into their plans, perhaps they should be looking to sell him in 2024.

However, they risk seeing their midfield become a depleted department in the winter, when Yves Bissouma and Pape Matar Sarr will be at the Africa Cup of Nations and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is being linked with an exit.

Given that Lo Celso has only made three substitute appearances in the 2023-24 Premier League, he could either step up to help fill the void, or be sent elsewhere himself as well.

Lo Celso fits in with Barcelona priorities

Recent reports have suggested he has plenty of other admirers in various leagues, but Barcelona could be his most illustrious suitors yet.

Whether they turn their interest into a bid to test Tottenham’s resolve, only time will tell.

Lo Celso is not the only Tottenham player to be linked with Barcelona recently, since his compatriot Cristian Romero is also said to be on their radar.

However, the latest from Mundo Deportivo does not mention the centre-back, because Barcelona’s priorities are to strengthen in Lo Celso’s midfield position and then hopefully wrap up their capture of young Brazilian striker, Vitor Roque.

