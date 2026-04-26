A Tottenham star who is being tracked by Arsenal reportedly has ‘no plans’ to move on from the relegation-threatened side IF they stay in the Premier League.

A lot will change at Spurs if they cannot preserve their top-flight status this season. They will lose a whole host of players, with big names such as Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven and Lucas Bergvall all on the radars of some big clubs.

There is a feeling that at least one of the former pair could move on in any case, but it seems Bergvall won’t be.

According to insider Pete O’Rourke, there are ‘no plans’ for the Swede to turn his back on Tottenham, providing they remain a Premier League club next season.

O’Rourke told Football Insider: “They really wouldn’t want to see Bergvall move to some of their rivals in Chelsea or Aston Villa.

“With Tottenham, all the focus is on staying in the Premier League, as then they won’t have to bat off this interest in some of their players.

“If they do suffer relegation, it’s going to be a real battle to keep hold of some of their best players, and Bergvall, I’m sure, will attract a lot of interest.

“But I think right now he’s under a long-term contract and it does seem Bergvall is happy at Tottenham and will be happy to stay if they do secure Premier League survival.”

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Bergvall eyed by rivals Arsenal

Indeed, Villa and Chelsea are both linked, and TEAMtalk is aware that both clubs are indeed keen on Bergvall, with the Villans remaining keen after they made contact in January.

But it’s interest from Arsenal which is most intriguing given the context of the Swede playing for their bitter rivals, Tottenham.

Sources have stated that the Gunners and Chelsea are leading the English pursuit of Bergvall, in terms of the work and analysis they have done on the potential transfer.

The line from Tottenham is that Bergvall is “unsellable,” though, as one of the best performers in a difficult season, so it will be good for them to know the midfielder isn’t preparing to jump ship.