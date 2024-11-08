Heung-min Son is wanted by the Saudi Pro League amid contract issues at Tottenham

The camp of Heung-min Son are reportedly unhappy that the forward won’t be offered a new deal by Tottenham, and the Saudi Pro League have caught wind of that.

Son has been one of the biggest names at Spurs for the past few seasons. Since Harry Kane left, he has arguably been the best player at the club.

But of late, it has been suggested that Son won’t be offered a new contract, and TBRFootball reports that could lead to a transfer for the South Korean.

Indeed, it’s stated the player’s camp are ‘not too happy’ with how things have played out.

But Son is emerging as a player of interest for the Saudi Pro League, who have noticed that his camp are angry at the decision.

It’s amid a push for Mohamed Salah, who the report states is still the top target in Saudi, and interest in Son means they could now take two of the biggest names in the Premier League.

Son’s camp opinions changing

Son is under contract with Spurs until the end of the season, at which point it’s suggested the club have the option of extending it for a year.

It is believed the forward’s camp have been told that is what will happen.

Initial reports suggested they were shocked that Son would not instead be offered a new deal.

But their anger at the club could well cause them to look elsewhere for their star, meaning Saudi Pro League interest could prevail over Daniel Levy’s proposed route.

Tottenham round-up: Son replacements sought

Tottenham already seem to be working on replacing Son with a new forward. The latest reports are of interest in Kevin Zenon, an Argentine player who they’d like to slowly integrate into the side.

There have also been fresh reports of interest in Callum Hudson-Odoi after Spurs were keen in the summer, though he has been told he needs to star for Nottingham Forest this season before he’ll move.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano defender Andrei Ratiu is on the radar of the north Londoners, amid danger of Pedro Porro leaving for Real Madrid.

There is also interest in AC Milan midfielder Tijjani Reijnders, though it’s believed his club will do their best to tie him down ahead of the January window.

Son still starring at Spurs