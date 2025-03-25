Tottenham centre-back Cristian Romero is now said to be on the radar of both Madrid clubs after a report revealed that Atletico have joined Real in the race for the Argentine’s signature this summer.

Romero has been a target for Carlo Ancelotti’s men since playing a pivotal role in Argentina World Cup triumph in Qatar back in 2022, although Spurs have continually refused to entertain the possibility of the sale of the 26-year-old.

However, there have been rumours that the landscape is starting to change, especially since Romero‘s pointed criticism of the club’s medical team this season.

Romero only recently returned from a 21-game Tottenham absence and played the full 90 minutes for his country against Uruguay over the weekend, before then aiming shots at his employers in north London.

Journalist Eduardo Burgos reported that Romero was ‘deeply upset’ with how Tottenham’s medical staff handled his rehabilitation as he thanked the physios at Argentina for “getting me out of a bad moment and putting me back on the field”.

Indeed, there is a school of thought that the defender is actively trying to force a transfer after becoming frustrated at the club’s lack of ambition in recent seasons, while his performances on the field have been way below the standard he usually produces for Argentina.

And now a report from Relevo suggests that Atletico are actively searching for a new central defender and have put Romero at the top of their wishlist.

Depending on how legit that report is, it could stir Real into action in the race to sign a player who could cost in the region of £60million (€72m / $77m).

Clock ticking on fresh Romero contract offer

For their part, Tottenham have been hopeful that Romero will put pen-to-paper on a new contract in north London, with an offer on the table for the former Juventus and Atalanta man.

The Spurs vice-captain will enter the final two years of his current deal in June, and while Spurs are prepared to offer him a significant pay rise, Romero is in no rush to sign as he considers potential offers elsewhere.

Indeed, it’s since been stated that Tottenham chiefs have told the player that if he does not commit to the new deal by the start of the summer window then they will consider offers for his services.

At this stage, however, it’s understood no discussions have taken place between Tottenham and any clubs keen on signing Romero, with Daniel Levy certain to play a strong hand when it comes to what the club could recoup for a player who is in his prime.

Spurs are, however, actively weighing up potential replacements for the Argentine, having been linked with the likes of Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi, Everton’s Jarrard Branthwaite and Bournemouth ace Dean Huijsen.

Latest Tottenham news: Double striker swoop / Dortmund winger ‘groundwork’ laid

Meanwhile, Spurs are being tipped to potentially add two new strikers to their ranks this summer after a season of domestic struggles that has seen both Dominic Solanke and Richarlison spend a number of games on the sidelines.

Two new forward targets have emerged in north London, with Tottenham said to be keen on a deal for 15-goal Mainz and Germany attacker Jonathan Burkardt.

The club are also reported to be chasing an Aston Villa attacker, in a move that appears much more fanciful.

In terms of wide attacking targets, a report from reliable GiveMeSport journalist Dean Jones claims that Tottenham have already laid the ‘groundwork’ in their efforts to sign a Borussia Dortmund sensation.

