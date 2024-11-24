Tottenham star declares Spurs are a ‘much better’ team when he plays in stunning warning to Postecoglou

A Tottenham star recalled to the starting eleven for the thumping 4-0 victory over Manchester City hasn’t been shy in declaring Spurs are a “much better” team with him in it.

Tottenham produced arguably the result of the season so far when dismantling reigning champions Man City on their own turf. James Maddison – recalled to the starting eleven after consecutive Premier League matches relegated to the bench – got the show underway when bagging a first-half brace.

When speaking to Sky Sports post-match, Maddison – who celebrated his 28th birthday on the day – insisted Spurs are a superior team when he plays.

“I’ve been alright,” began Maddison (as quoted by Football London). “I’m never happy with not playing. The gaffer took me out for a tactical reason because he wanted [Pape] Sarr and [Dejan] Kulusevski – two really fit lads who can really go and press for 90 minutes – for a couple of games.”

The playmaker continued: “I’ve got a lot of self belief and if I go through tough spells of having two games out I’m at the age now where I’m able to go and show you that this team is much better with me in it.

“That is the mindset – not in an arrogant, big-headed way – just the mindset of myself and that self belief. That’s the only way you get out of them little ruts.

“I’ve actually been really happy with my form this season, been a couple games when I haven’t maybe been at the level, but I watch all the games back and I know when I’m not playing at the level.

“There’s been a couple which in football, it happens, but I’m really happy and proud I bounced back, back in today for a big game, really showed my leadership and the manager will be happy with that so I am.”

“That’s the real Spurs” – James Maddison

Maddison took the captain’s armband following Son Heung-min’s withdrawal just after the hour mark prior to his own substitution 30 minutes later.

The former Leicester man was named man of the match by Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville and showcased his leadership credentials when assessing the overall display.

“That’s the real Spurs today,” added Maddison. “That’s the one that we train towards, that’s the one we worked towards.

“That 90 minutes there is what we want Spurs to be and what we have got to strive to be there more consistently.”

