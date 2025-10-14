Tottenham star is about to discover whether he’s going to be replaced – transfer insider

Tottenham want to make a signing in a surprise position in 2026 and TEAMtalk can shed light on what this means for the star who’ll potentially be replaced.

It’s no secret Tottenham are exploring the market for an explosive new left winger in 2026. Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo is the dream target, while Brentford’s Kevin Schade – who Thomas Frank knows well – has been identified as a viable and cheaper alternative.

Central midfield will also come under the microscope pending the decision made on Joao Palhinha. Spurs have an option to buy the dominant Portuguese midfielder for £27m, but Palhinha is already the wrong side of 30.

Elsewhere, one of TEAMtalk’s transfer insiders, Dean Jones, recently revealed Frank wants a new goalkeeper too.

Frank is not wholly convinced by current No 1, Guglielmo Vicario, and Antonin Kinsky hasn’t done enough behind the scenes to jettison the Italian out of the starting eleven.

As such, a new stopper is on the agenda for 2026, but it’s not yet clear whether the new face will serve as competition for Vicario or his replacement.

Nevertheless, Jones insisted the names of goalkeepers Tottenham are targeting should filter into the media later this month.

It’s at that point we – including Vicario – will learn whether Spurs are targeting a player who’ll oust Vicario from the eleven or simply stiff competition.

“It will be interesting to discover what the goalkeeper shortlist looks like once it is drawn up and just how under threat Vicario truly is,” explained Jones.

“I would love to reveal some names but at this stage it is just a little too early.

I get the impression they would be willing to wait until the summer to find the right candidate but it is possible someone could come during January.

“I think names will emerge soon, probably by the end of this month. And that will help us understand whether they are looking at genuine competition for the No.1 spot and whether Vicario is in danger.”

Latest Tottenham news

⚪️ Ivan Toney to join Tottenham in January? Insider reveals whether Thomas Frank reunion possible amid Chelsea ‘surprise’

⚪️ Tottenham ignite stunning move for ‘very special’ Porto midfield sensation – report

⚪️ Tottenham explode into race to sign ‘unbelievable’ forward – power and pace to burn