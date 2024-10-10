Tottenham star flirts with Real Madrid, with rumoured €65m bid to spare Liverpool blushes

Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro admitted he’s “proud” to be linked with Real Madrid amid speculation they could bid €65m, and developments on the Spaniard’s future will be of great interest over at Liverpool.

A recent report from Caught Offside claimed Real Madrid could bring Tottenham to the negotiating table with a €65m (£54.4m / $71.1m) bid for Porro.

Responding to the links, the 25-year-old admitted he’s “proud” to be mentioned alongside a move to The Bernabeu, though stressed he’s “fully focussed” on Spurs for the time being.

“Of course I’m proud with these links, it means I’m doing things well,” said Porro. “If that happens one day, it happens. Now I’m fully focused on my club, Tottenham.”

Real Madrid’s desire to sign a new right-back is well documented. The fact Dani Carvajal recently suffered an ACL injury has only served to strengthen their ambitions in the market.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold is understood to be Real Madrid’s No 1 target in the position. Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his contract at Anfield and could therefore be available as a free agent next summer.

Liverpool fully intend to tie their homegrown superstar down to a new and vastly improved contract. News of Real Madrid shifting their focus away from Alexander-Arnold and on to Porro would certainly be welcomed on Merseyside.

Conversely, news of Liverpool ironing out a new deal with Alexander-Arnold – and thus forcing Real Madrid to explore alternatives like Porro – would not go down well in north London.

Porro sale would sting Postecoglou

Porro cost Tottenham roughly €45m to sign from Sporting CP and after a slow start, has developed into one of the Premier League’s best right-backs.

The Spaniard is more known for the attacking side of his game and under Ange Postecoglou, is often tasked with drifting into dangerous areas infield.

Porro racked up 10 goal contributions (three goals, seven assists) in the Premier League last season. He opened his account from a goalscoring perspective on opening day this term when netting against Leicester City.

Losing Porro would likely force Tottenham into the market, especially after Emerson Royal was sold to AC Milan over the summer. Spurs’ other options in the position at present are Djed Spence and Archie Gray who is more of a midfielder anyway.

But if Caught Offside are correct, Spurs would at least be well compensated to the tune of roughly €65m if they do cash in on Porro.

Spurs star “atrocious” / Real Madrid choose between Saliba & Romero

In other news, pundit Craig Burley has labelled Timo Werner’s end product “atrocious.” Burley has also backed manager Ange Postecoglou to spring a surprise selection change for Tottenham’s next match against West Ham.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have reportedly chosen between Arsenal’s William Saliba and Spurs centre-back Cristian Romero for a blockbuster signing at centre-back in 2025.

Le10Sport stated it’s Saliba who has emerged as Real Madrid’s ‘top priority’ and contact with the star’s camp has reportedly been made.

Finally, Tottenham have reportedly lined up a January move for Espanyol winger Javi Puado.

