A Tottenham man is ready to return to his old club

A Tottenham star is reportedly ‘confident’ of returning to his old side from Spurs, and has made that ‘clear’ both to the club and his old team-mates.

It has not been a good season to be a Tottenham player. The club have been knocked out of every competition and are fighting relegation – just one point above the drop zone.

Summer loan signing Randal Kolo Muani wanted to escape the horrors in January, but was forced to remain for the rest of the season.

It’s almost certain he’ll be on the move in the summer, with his loan from Paris Saint-Germain up then, with no option or obligation for Tottenham to buy him, and surely no desire to given he’s scored just once in 23 Premier League games.

According to Tuttosport, Kolo Muani is ‘confident’ of returning to former loan club Juventus, where he spent the second half of last season, and he’s ‘made that clear’ both to the club and his former team-mates.

Juventus reportedly see him as one of their favourite options for the No.9 role, and it seems he’ll be available for ‘significantly’ lower than he would’ve been in the summer, when they tried and failed to land him permanently.

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Juventus the likeliest destination

The report states that PSG have no desire to keep Kolo Muani, though he’s set to return there, at least briefly.

Indeed, TEAMtalk is aware Tottenham have no desire to keep their association with the striker going, so he’s currently destined to return to France.

However, we’re also aware that Juventus is the most likely destination for him.

Having pushed hard for his signing in January, after doing the same in the summer, Juve have maintained contact in regards to Kolo Muani and are hopeful that he’ll be their player in the coming transfer window.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs likeliest destination for Robertson

It’s been confirmed that Andy Robertson will leave Liverpool at the end of the current season, and insider David Ornstein has stated Tottenham is his likeliest destination.

The north London club were interested in the left-back in January but no move was made.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk is aware Italian defender Giorgio Scalvini is firmly in Tottenham’s plans as they look to strengthen their backline in the summer.

And, Tottenham and Leeds have both identified Manchester City goalkeeper James Trafford as a target for the summer.