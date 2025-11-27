One of Tottenham’s best players has been branded a ‘liability’, though one of his teammates was a notable bright spark in the 5-3 defeat to PSG.

Tottenham’s defence had initially looked much improved under Frank, though recent results have opened old wounds.

Spurs shipped two goals to Manchester United, four to Arsenal and on Wednesday night, conceded five against PSG.

Tottenham did put up a spirited fight against the reigning Champions League holders, though the loss ensured Spurs are now entrenched in the play-off places in the 36-team group phase.

Among Tottenham’s biggest strugglers on the night was Cristian Romero. The Argentine conceded a penalty and produced a dismal 4.9 match rating on FotMob. Only Djed Spence returned a lower figure.

Taking to X post-match, talkSPORT’s Alex Crook branded Romero a “liability”, though did hail Randal Kolo Muani who bagged his first and second goals for his loan club.

Crook tweeted: “Many more positives than on Sunday, particularly with Kolo Muani netting twice but Thomas Frank will be raging with some of the defending. Romero in particular a liability.”

While it’s fair to say Romero didn’t enjoy the best of nights in Paris, criticism of the centre-back this season may be unfair.

Romero ranks fourth among all Spurs players with an average match rating of 7.08 in the Premier League this term. Only Joao Palhinha (7.3), Guglielmo Vicario (7.13) and Mohammed Kudus (7.11) rank higher.

Regarding Kolo Muani, Spurs do not hold an option or obligation to buy in the Frenchman’s loan.

As such, Tottenham would have to negotiate a deal from scratch if intending to sign the striker outright at season’s end.

