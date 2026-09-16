Tottenham have been told they’ll earn £80million from the sale of a star who they didn’t want to sell in the summer and have since tied down to a new deal.

Spurs allowed big names such as Cristian Romero and Djed Spence leave in the summer. But while Lucas Bergvall asked to depart, he was kept at the club, with Roberto De Zerbi a factor in that.

Reports stated Bergvall was valued around £45million by Tottenham, but they weren’t pushing to sell him and even rejected offers for the midfielder.

De Zerbi publicly stated: “I would like that he stays with us. I think he’s potentially a top, top, top player. But then I don’t want to convince anyone to stay.”

Bergvall did stay with Spurs, and has since penned a new contract with the club. In response to that, Keith Wyness feels his value has shot up.

The former football executive told Football Insider: “It’s good from Spurs’ point of view, because look, he’s still a very young guy, and they’re going to have him now for years.

“So the difference will be, if there is going to be a move, it’ll mean that Spurs will be getting somewhere up to £80m as opposed to £40m with a shorter-term contract.

“I think it just makes sense to tie him down, and they’ve obviously been able to reach an agreement.”

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Roberto De Zerbi a fan of Lucas Bergvall

In the summer, De Zerbi detailed his admiration for Bergvall, stating: “I’m always being very clear with him and with you. I would like that he stays with us.

“Tottenham is already, without me, a top club and we are not to convince anyone to stay.

“He can find the space if he stays with us. The competition within the players will be very strong because we are Tottenham and we have to build a strong squad – not just 11 players – especially considering a lot of injuries we suffered in the last two, three seasons.”

Following the new contract being signed, the Tottenham manager has reiterated that view.

He said: “I believe his best football is still ahead of him and we want to give Lucas the platform to reach his full potential.”