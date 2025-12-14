Tottenham star made Inter Milan’s No 1 transfer target and he can’t wait to move

Inter Milan are circling over a Tottenham starter who reports claim would jump at the chance to move, and the eyebrow-raising fee they’re ready to pay has also been revealed.

Inter have always prided themselves on fielding top class goalkeepers and that’s exactly what they had for over a decade with Samir Handanovic.

When the iconic Slovenian neared the end of his career, Inter got the best out of Andre Onana before cashing in when Man Utd came calling.

Yann Sommer took the gloves, but now aged 36 and with his contract expiring in the summer, Inter are again in the market for a new stopper.

That’s where Tottenham come in, with Gazzetta dello Sport stating Guglielmo Vicario features prominently on Inter’s shortlist.

The 29-year-old – whose racked up five caps for Italy since making his senior debut last year – is hugely admired by Inter CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio.

Accordingly, Inter are planning to bid for Vicario next summer and it’s remarkably stated on several occasions that the keeper would love nothing more than to change clubs.

Vicario was reportedly ‘inspired’ by Handanovic during his formative years and joining the club Handanovic captained would ‘fulfil a long-standing professional dream.’

It was then claimed ‘Vicario’s desire to return to Italy and finally join Inter is well known.’

Of course, it was stressed Tottenham wouldn’t part ways with Vicario without first lining up a worthy replacement, and without receiving a substantial bid.

On the subject of cost, Inter are said to believe they can strike a deal without having to go beyond €20m.

That roughly equates to just £17.5m which on the face of it, appears exceedingly low for a player who is a regular starter at Spurs and who would walk straight into Inter’s starting eleven too.

