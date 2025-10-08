An ambitious MLS side have presented their vision to a Tottenham attacker and Fabrizio Romano has offered a hint as to whether their audacious play will succeed.

Thomas Frank’s arrival in north London has breathed new life into the careers of many a Tottenham star. Among those to have benefitted greatly from the Dane’s appointment is Richarlison.

The Brazilian frontman struggled with injuries under Ange Postecoglou and when fit, made little-to-no impact on the pitch anyway.

With Dominic Solanke sidelined with ankle issues, Richarlison has often led the line for Spurs in the early going this season and has already scored three times in the Premier League. He’s just one goal shy of matching his tally from last season’s campaign.

Richarlison is contracted to Tottenham until the summer of 2027. His future – and whether or not Spurs push for an extension – will come under the microscope in the near future.

And according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Richarlison’s next move could see the Brazilian cross the Atlantic.

Following up on news broken by ESPN, Romano provided an in-depth update on the play Orlando City have made to snatch Richarlison in the summer of 2026.

“Orlando from MLS made… not a contract proposal, but a long-term vision approach for Richarlison,” said Romano on his YouTube channel.

“Orlando with their directors arrived in London in the recent days and met with people close to Richarlison to present a potential project for the future.

“So Orlando have an interest and ambition in trying to sign Richarlison.

“It’s still very early, no formal proposal, no financial terms discussed… basically what Orlando wanted to do was to tell Richarlison ‘we like you, we’re interested in you, let’s see what’s going to happen for the near future.’

“So Orlando have genuine interest in Richarlison.”

What happens next with Richarlison?

As mentioned, Richarlison is among those thriving under new boss Frank, but that situation could change when Solanke is fit.

Richarlison is capable of occupying a position on the flanks too, but again, the wide positions are fluid at Spurs right now, with TEAMtalk learning Tottenham are ready to bid big for Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo next year.

READ MORE: Tottenham ready to bid BIG for ‘lethal’ Prem star that Liverpool see as clutch Salah replacement – sources

In any case, what is clear is Orlando’s ambitious play only stands a chance of succeeding if Richarlison’s standing in north London declines.

Romano added: “It depends on what’s going to happen with Tottenham because for Spurs he’s still an important player. Considered important internally.

“Orlando can’t pay an important transfer fee and this is why it’s an unlikely story for today, but for the future keep an eye on Orlando.

“They have genuine interest in Richarlison and that could be an interesting story to follow for the Brazilian’s future.”

