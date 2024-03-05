Tottenham star Postecoglou doesn’t trust actively pushing for summer move; Spurs name price as Euro giant circles

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with moves away from the club for some time and has now taken concrete steps towards an exit.

The Danish international came close to leaving Spurs before the start of the season when Atletico Madrid reportedly made enquiries into signing him.

Hojbjerg has fallen down the pecking order since Ange Postecoglou’s arrival in North London and has made just six Premier League starts this term. It’s clear to see that he isn’t in the manager’s long term plans as he doesn’t fit into his high-intensity system.

Hojbjerg is under contract until 2025 and it’s thought that club chiefs are already aware that he ‘won’t be at the club’ beyond this summer.

Tottenham have already begun the search for a replacement for the 28-year-old.

As exclusively revealed by TEAMtalk, Postecoglou’s top midfield target is Connor Gallagher, who Chelsea have considered selling as they try to balance the books.

Gallagher is determined to stay and fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, however, and has proven his worth this season after putting in some good performances.

What’s clear, though, is that Tottenham will need to bring in a new midfielder this summer should Hojbjerg leave, as expected.

Hojbjerg actively pushing for Tottenham exit

According to TuttoMercatoItaly, Hojbjerg has just got a new agent and is now represented by Luca Puccinelli from USG Italy, which is a further indication that he wants a move this summer.

The report states that Atletico Madrid could ‘still be working on his signing’ and are ‘studying his situation for now.’

Tottenham value Hojbjerg between £15-20million, which is relatively cheap for a player with his experience.

Postecoglou would no doubt put that money towards signing a new centre-mid to replace him. He is also keen to bring in competition for the likes of Yves Bissouma, Rodrigo Bentancur, Pape Sarr and Oliver Skipp.

As mentioned, Gallagher is at the top of the manager’s transfer shortlist but should Spurs miss out on him, there are still other options.

Another player they admire is Hojbjerg’s Denmark teammate Morten Hjumland, who plays for Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon.

Hjumland only signed for Sporting last summer but that hasn’t put Spurs off. Their scouts have been keeping a close eye on his performances for some time.

As a defensive midfielder, Hjumland would be a more like-for-like replacement for Hojbjerg than Gallagher, so it’s no surprise to see Tottenham keen on him.

The 24-year-old wouldn’t be a cheap addition, however, and has an €80m (£68.6m) release clause in his contract, which is valid until 2028.

