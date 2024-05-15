Tottenham star regularly used by Postecoglou ‘expected to leave’, with Spurs to accept loss in sale to Euro giant

Spurs are expected to sell Emerson Royal for less than what they paid Barcelona three years ago

Tottenham are ‘expected’ to sell a star who’s made 23 appearances for Ange Postecoglou this season, and a transfer to an Italian giant worth £8.6m less than Spurs paid is taking shape, according to reports.

Postecoglou has made no secret of his dissatisfaction at Tottenham in recent days. The Spurs boss has called for major changes to his playing personnel, while the Aussie appeared to take a dig at sections of the fanbase who wanted Tottenham to lose to Manchester City on Tuesday night to help prevent Arsenal from winning the league.

“The foundations are really fragile,” Postecoglou said post-match. “The last 48 hours have shown me that.

“It’s inside the club, outside the club. Outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise. It’s just my observations, mate.”

Clearly, a huge summer is on the horizon for both Tottenham and Postecoglou. Following their defeat to Man City, Spurs missed out on Champions League qualification and their appeal and spending power in the market will be affected as a result.

Nonetheless, additions are wanted in numerous areas of Tottenham’s squad and funds will be freed up by requisite player sales.

Right-back Emerson Royal, midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and forward Richarlison are all on the chopping block.

The latter could net the club a lucrative transfer fee if sold to Saudi Arabia where interest in the Brazilian is fierce…

Today’s update regards Emerson who has produced a mixed bag to say the least since arriving in north London.

Emerson heading to AC Milan?

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the 26-year-old is “expected to leave” Spurs “this summer.”

Emerson has been displaced as the regular starter at right-back by Pedro Porro. The Brazilian has deputised at left-back and even centre-back this season, racking up 21 appearances in the Premier League alone.

However, few would argue Emerson has performed well in the firefighting role and a summer exit is now on the cards.

Italian giant AC Milan hold long-standing interest in Emerson and per Romano, “will sign a new right back in the summer.” The reporter confirmed Emerson is “high on their list for this window.”

Tottenham are understood to value Emerson around the €20m/£17.2m mark. A sale on that scale would net Spurs a £8.6m loss on the £25.8m they paid Barcelona in 2021.

Nonetheless, it would free up both room and funds for new purchases and a €20m sale is within Milan’s means.

