Talks have been held between the agents of Emerson Royal and AC Milan

A Tottenham first-team star has revealed that talks are due to take place soon over his future amid continued speculation over a switch to Italy.

Ange Postecoglou is keen to oversee an overhaul of his first-team squad this summer after previously admitting that some of the players at his disposal are not suited to the brand of football he wants to put on the pitch in the white half of north London.

One such player who looks certain to leave is Brazilian full-back Emerson Royal.

The 25-year-old did show his versatility last season by featuring in his normal right-back role as well as at left-back and centre-back when Micky ven de Ven was injured and Cristian Romero suspended.

However, his lack of consistency and the impressive form of Pedro Porro on the right means Emerson is no longer and Tottenham are keen to cash in this summer.

In terms of where he could be playing next, Serie A giants Milan are the firm frontrunners for his signature at this stage.

And while there is plenty of speculation at what the future holds for the former Barcelona man, he insists that is not quite his focus for now.

Milan talks already taken place

Indeed, earlier this week, Emerson confirmed talks have begun with Milan regarding a switch to Italy, describing the idea of that interest as ‘gratifying’ given the San Siro outfit’s legacy of employing top Brazilian players.

However, speaking to UOL, Royal was asked about where he could be playing next season and responded: “I’ve asked my agents not to talk to me about these issues for now because I’m on holiday, I recently got married and I want to enjoy this moment.

“I’ll have to have a meeting with them in the next few days because it’s a very important decision that I have to make now.”

He also touched on his motivations, with an international recall high on the list of priorities, and added: “In life nothing is easy, I’ve always fought to be in the national team and I will be. My next steps next season will be based on that.

“Whether I stay at Tottenham or leave, it’s always about playing for my place in the national team. I’m going to fight for that.”

If Spurs do lose Emerson, as looks increasingly likely, they will be looking to bring in another right-back option to challenge Porro on that side.

And one player who appears to be on their radar is Manchester City star Yan Couto.

Tottenham return to pre-season training from July 6, although a number of top stars will be missing as they continue to take part in Euro 2024 and the Copa America.