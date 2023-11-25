Tottenham star sensationally tipped to ditch Postecoglou for downward step in career

Tottenham forward Richarlison will reportedly be ‘willing to accept an offer to change clubs in January’ amid interest from the Saudi Pro League.

Richarlison’s first season with Spurs was a long way from the best it could have been. The Brazilian forward scored just three goals in all competitions.

In his defence, he went from being the main man at Everton – scoring 10 league goals along with five assists the season prior – to being an understudy for Harry Kane and Heung-min Son.

It was a somewhat confusing decision from Tottenham to sign Richarlison given they continued to prioritise the other stars, on account of how impactful they are.

This term, though, with Kane having left for Bayern Munich, the forward has taken on more responsibility.

Indeed, Richarlison has started seven Premier League games so far, scoring once and assisting three times.

His growing influence has come at the same time that Spurs have become a more dangerous side. They were top of the table not long ago, before a number of injuries – including that of Richarlison – led to a slip.

The Brazilian could now be prised away from north London, with Saudi Pro League chiefs interested in taking him to the Middle East.

Richarlison ‘willing to accept’ offer

Despite the fact he’s been given an increased role at Tottenham of late, he’s being tipped to ditch them in favour of the move there.

That’s according to UOL, with the report suggesting Saudi chiefs will change the way they look at transfers in January.

Indeed, it’s suggested they should ‘take it easy and focus on targets which are very famous’ but are ‘part of the second tier in Europe’.

Richarlison is in that bracket, and according to the report, he is ‘not that tied’ to Tottenham at the moment.

With that being said, it’s suggested he’d be ‘more willing to accept an offer to change clubs in January than those players that are flying’.

It’s therefore stated he’s encouraging Saudi sides to come after him.

Richarlison should stick it out

A move to the Saudi Pro League represents a step down in terms of quality. While there are some top talents in the country, there are nowhere near as many as there are in Europe.

What’s more, while it’s suggested Richarlison is more willing to leave as he’s not in great form, it may only take a few good games to convince him to stick it out at Tottenham.

Amid their slip, he could be one of the reasons they get themselves back towards the top of the league.

Leaving Spurs now would seem like he’s giving up as he can’t do it, but 53 goals in 152 games at Everton suggests he can, and he should stick it out rather than give up.

READ MORE: Tottenham boss Postecoglou hands midfielder lifeline as Barcelona head ‘four or five’ interested sides