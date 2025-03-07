Tottenham are in danger of stretching their trophyless run to more than 17 years after losing the first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie at AZ, with one key star slammed for his performance and another going off injured again.

Spurs went down 1-0 in the Netherlands as they produced one of their worst displays of the season when it mattered most, with a number of their top players failing to perform and Dominic Solanke returning from injury only to limp off again.

Skipper Son Heung-min came in for particular criticism as his season of struggle continued, with his display singled out by media outlets and an often critical former Tottenham star.

Indeed, the national media did not hold back in their criticism, with The Express among the most damning. In their post-match ratings, they handed Son a dismal 3/10 and said: “Not for the first time this season, Spurs’ talisman looked a shell of himself in attack. Started the game out wide before being drafted into the middle at half-time.

“The change made little difference, given the South Korean fluffed his best and only real chance of the match. Subbed off for Dominic Solanke when Tottenham were searching for an equaliser.”

Meanwhile, former Spurs midfielder Jamie O’Hara, who was commenting during the match for Sky Sports, said: “At the moment, you need a goal. [Postecoglou] has taken Tel off. He has put Son up front. But Son’s been non-existent in this game. You want players running behind, and that’s just not happening for Spurs at all.

“Been really sloppy in possession. Expected a lot more from them in this game. It’s a cup final, really. The season is on the line over these two legs. Looks like at the moment we’re going out with a whimper.”

Son himself did admit that he was not at his best, along with the whole team, telling TNT Sports: “It’s nowhere near where we should perform. It was very disappointing that we performed like this, including me. It’s a big wake-up call because next week is the biggest game of the season.

“We didn’t create anything in the first half, sloppiness, not performing the way we should. Everyone is very disappointed about the individual performance and the team performance.

“There are no excuses, we were not good enough. It’s just 1-0, it’s still not finished, and next week we have to be much better.”

Unlucky Solanke crocked again

Meanwhile, Tottenham are again sweating over the fitness of Solanke again after the striker appeared to pick up a fresh injury in the defeat to AZ.

The striker made his return after seven weeks out with a knee injury suffered in training, coming on with around 20 minutes to play as Spurs pushed for an equaliser.

With the game heading into injury time, Solanke jumped to reach a cross, collided with Rome-Jayden Owusu-Oduro mid-air and fell to the pitch on his left-hand side.

Solanke immediately looked in pain, clutching his side, and was unable to continue. He was quickly replaced by Dane Scarlett and helped from the pitch and down the touchline.

Speaking after the game, Postecoglou said: “We think it’s a knock, so hopefully nothing too bad. He’s a bit sore.”

Spurs’ season rests on their Europa League campaign having been knocked out of both domestic cup competitions while their Premier League form has seen them languish in the bottom half for months.

As for side’s performance in Holland, Postecoglou did not hold back, adding: “It was nowhere near the level it needed to be.

“It wasn’t great from us tonight, pretty much all facets of the game. We didn’t really get to grips with any part of the game. We struggled to gain any momentum with the ball, we weren’t as aggressive as we needed to be without the ball.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of effort or attitude. I don’t think it is going out there and not trying, but, like I said, we didn’t really come to grips and have the right mindset to tackle an away fixture in Europe.

“You are going to face some pressure when you play away from home in Europe and weather the storm and get to grips with it, but we never really did so that was a disappointment.”

