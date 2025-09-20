A Tottenham starter has been called “poor” by Clinton Morrison as a number of fans have called for his place to be given to somebody else after his latest performance.

Spurs came from behind to draw 2-2 against Brighton in their latest game in the Premier League. The Seagulls opened the scoring through Yankuba Minteh, before Yasin Ayari doubled their lead, but Tottenham striker Richarlison’s goal was followed by a late Jan Paul van Hecke own goal.

The second Brighton goal has received a poor response from pundits and fans alike, as Ayari’s strike from outside the area was at Guglielmo Vicario, before swerving away slightly, as the keeper flapped at it and it passed into his net.

Morrison said: “Ayari has a shot… Oh my gosh. The ball moves, but Vicario should do way better. It’s poor goalkeeping. It’s a good strike, but it’s poor goalkeeping.”

It comes just a day after the release of a Gazzetta dello Sport interview in which Vicario called for Spurs to continue their good defensive form – as they had only conceded one goal in the five games since the UEFA Super Cup.

He said: “Our ability to recognise the different phases of the game has changed: understanding when to press hard high up the pitch, and when to cover the pitch better.

“In general, we’re more focused on defending the penalty area, also because we have a clearer understanding of the different phases without the ball.

“Against Villarreal, we allowed too many transitions, and we need to take away some of our opponents’ hope when they go on the counterattack, but overall, it was an excellent defensive performance as a team, and we need to continue like this.”

Fans slate Vicario

Some Tottenham fans are not happy with Vicario, despite his and his defence’s good form prior to the Brighton game.

One said on X: ‘I’m not against trying [Antonin] Kinsky. Not saying he’s better, but I’d try him. There, I said it.’

Another wrote: ‘Vicario f**king useless, been saying it for ages. Would rather Kinsky in goal.’

Kinsky is yet to play a minute for Spurs this season, and when he played last term, while he impressed in flashes, he conceded 11 goals in six Premier League games and four in two in the League Cup.

Tottenham round-up: Van de Ven danger

Chelsea and Liverpool – who TEAMtalk is aware are resigned to losing Ibrahima Konate to Real Madrid in the summer – are keen on Tottenham centre-back Micky van de Ven.

Spurs are hopeful of tying the Dutchman down to a new deal so he can’t be poached.

Meanwhile, Tottenham themselves are said to have strong interest in Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

And, Spurs could have inadvertently frustrated Manchester United, who considered signing Joao Palhinha, but decided against an approach before the north London club landed him.

