Tottenham Hotspur will lose significant money when selling Giovani Lo Celso this summer, with the Argentine’s price tag having reportedly ‘collapsed’.

In August 2019, Tottenham agreed a loan-to-buy deal with Real Betis for Lo Celso. According to The Guardian, the transfer had the potential to match the club-record signing of Tanguy Ndombele.

The following January, Tottenham opted to sign the central attacking midfielder permanently, though they managed to secure a big discount. The North London side ultimately paid around £27m, far less than the €60m (£55m) deal that had previously been discussed.

However, Lo Celso has never really lived up to the hype at Tottenham. He has since made 103 appearances for the club but has only managed 10 goals and eight assists.

The 28-year-old has also had two loan spells at Villarreal, but since returning to Spurs last summer he has mainly had to settle for a place on the bench.

Lo Celso has featured 19 times this season, though only four of those outings have lasted longer than an hour. Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou prefers to use other midfielders such as Pape Sarr, Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur in the centre of the park.

DON’T MISS – New Tottenham midfield general: ‘The Pitbull’, divisive talent and major wildcard all on Postecoglou’s radar

On Sunday, it emerged that Betis are hoping to reunite with Lo Celso this summer. Such a move would see him link up with former Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin and ex-West Ham United star Pablo Fornals.

But Betis are no longer the frontrunners to land Lo Celso, as Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport claim Napoli have burst into the frame.

Napoli want Tottenham midfielder

Napoli need to bolster their midfield and have identified Lo Celso, Shakhtar Donetsk’s Georgiy Sudakov and Betis’ Guido Rodriguez as potential signings.

In a major boost for the Italian club, Lo Celso’s transfer value has ‘collapsed’ in recent months due to him simply warming the bench at Spurs.

transfermarkt claim he is now worth just €16m (£14m), though the report suggests he could be on the move for even less than that. As such, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will have to incur a major loss when letting the playmaker go this summer.

Lo Celso will clearly be attracted by the opportunity to return to Spain with Betis. However, the fact that Napoli have recently won the Scudetto means he would likely take up their offer and try out a new adventure in Italy.

Napoli have fallen down to eighth this term, though Lo Celso could help them on their quest to get back into the top four next season.

READ MORE: Five Tottenham issues Ange Postecoglou must FIX to make them genuine contenders next season