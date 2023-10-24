Tottenham step up signing of deadly striker whose mind-boggling clause will spark transfer frenzy

Tottenham are exploring a move for a striker who’s destroying the goalscoring charts this season, and a top source has confirmed a mind-boggling release clause is active in January.

It’s been a truly remarkable start to the season for Tottenham who currently sit atop the Premier League table. Hope was high Ange Postecoglou would bring an attractive brand of football back to the club. However, how they would fare without their all-time leading scorer Harry Kane was a worry.

But any fears have quickly proven unfounded, with Spurs excelling in the final third in the post-Kane era.

Tottenham opted against signing a direct replacement for the 30-year-old upon his sale to Bayern Munich. Instead, a pair of additions out wide – Manor Solomon and Brennan Johnson – were made.

That meant Richarlison would be tasked with leading the line. After struggling to make an impact centrally, Postecoglou flipped Son Heung-min and Richarlison and the positional change has worked wonders.

Son has scored seven goals in his last six league contests, all of which have come from the centre-forward position.

However, Spurs are still expected to sign a new striker at some stage in the near-future. What’s more, Son will be missing for around a month in mid-January to early-February while with South Korea at the Asia Cup.

TEAMtalk exclusively learned Tottenham were among a cluster of clubs showing interest in Stuttgart phenom, Serhou Guirassy.

The 27-year-old joined Stuttgart outright from Rennes over the summer after initially impressing on loan the season prior. But while he’s always been partial to a goal or two, no one could’ve foreseen how he’d start the season.

Indeed, Guirassy has incredibly scored 14 goals in his first eight Bundesliga matches this term. His remarkable exploits ensure he’s the leading scorer across the top five European leagues.

As you might expect with such a reliable scorer of goals in their midst, Stuttgart are flying high this term and sit second in the table.

However, claims Guirassy has an extremely modest release clause in his contract did the rounds. Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg has now confirmed the clause is present and what’s more, it can be triggered in January.

Guirassy can be signed for less than £17.4m

Taking to X, Plettenberg reported the clause “is less than 20 million euros”. As such, a striker who’s scoring almost two goals per game can be signed for less than £17.4m.

We understand that aside from Spurs, West Ham and Fulham too have shown interest. 90min subsequently claimed Brentford, Bournemouth and Crystal Palace have all sent scouts to watch Guirassy too.

Tottenham are known to have made early explorations into a move ahead of the winter window opening. However, per Plettenberg, a transfer might have to wait six months.

The reporter added Guirassy “has no intention of leaving” Stuttgart in January. As such, even if a club trigger the modest clause, Guirassy looks unlikely to greenlight the move.

Instead, a transfer at the end of the season could be on the cards. Plettenberg concluded “a transfer is planned at the earliest for the following summer” (2024).

