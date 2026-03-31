Incoming new Tottenham Hotspur manager Roberto De Zerbi has been told he a huge job on his hands

Roberto De Zerbi has been told he has a major job on his hands preventing Tottenham Hotspur from hurtling towards relegation despite the enormous cash incentive they are prepared to offer the Italian if he preserves their Premier League status, and with a stark warning to the incoming boss about their next clash at Sunderland.

The north London side have been winless in the Premier League since December 28, a barren run of form that has seen them amass just five points from the last 13 games. Now just a point clear of relegation, Tottenham Hotspur are hoping the arrival of De Zerbi as manager can at least spark the club into life.

To that end, we revealed on Monday that De Zerbi has been convinced to change his mind about delaying his appointment at Spurs by the offer of a lucrative five-year deal and the promise of a major survival bonus.

Previously, the dismissal of Igor Tudor came as no surprise after we exclusively revealed last Monday the decision had been made to remove the Croatian as manager, with the decision only held off following the sad passing of his father, Mario.

Despite the hope a new manager brings, former Spurs player and assistant boss Gus Poyet insists the club are a lost cause and feels they are still destined for the drop.

In a grave warning to De Zerbi, Poyet told Football London: “I disagree with people who say ‘this season’. This is not an accident. Tottenham finished 17th last season, and today, they are 17th. I think the characteristics of the players Tottenham have signed, they are more suitable for European competition, which is a completely different game, and not for the English Premier League.

“The Premier League, a little bit last season, 100% this season, has become more physical, man-to-man, set-pieces, and the strongest wins. Spurs, with all the injuries they have, and those players performing at a certain level in Europe but not being able to replicate that in the Premier League, when you start losing, it is difficult to recover.

“You need more than a change in coach; you need a bit of luck, you need players to come back, you need responsibility. They are in danger, I promise you. I was worried when I was at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium watching the Arsenal game live. I left that stadium thinking, ‘aye, aye, aye’. That was three or four weeks ago. After watching Forest, [I’m] more [worried]. Careful.”

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Poyet says if the club expects an immediate reaction from the club in their next game, up at Sunderland, then they may be very much mistaken, with the club’s struggles no fluke and having listed exactly where they must improve.

“Now they go to Sunderland. All the best going to the Stadium of Light at this moment of time after they won the derby. It’s not just about playing football; it’s about running, it’s about fighting, it’s about competing, it’s about dealing with the pressure when a team is coming and coming and the supporters are supporting.

“You need to be spot on in that game. It’s going to be tough. The most important thing, the only thing I can think, it didn’t happen with me when I was at Sunderland, it’s in your hands. It depends on you.

“If you win the same amount of games as West Ham, then you stay up. Then, we’ll see what happens in the next couple of games.”

Poyet is not the only strong voice to speak out about the decision to appoint De Zerbi.

Outspoken former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan believes the decision to bring in the Italian will prove a disaster, while Sky Sports presenter Dougie Critchley has also questioned the wisdom of Tottenham turning to the often spiky 46-year-old.

Posting on his X account, Critchley branded his appointment as ‘just not necessary’.

‘De Zerbi has only lasted more than 91 games at a club once…

‘Half of his club roles have lasted 30 games or less… He didn’t hit the two-year mark at Brighton or Marseille… And Spurs want to offer him a five- year deal with seven games to prevent disaster? It’s just not necessary!’

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Meanwhile, former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has called on his old club to sign an elite Tottenham Hotspur star who he feels can take them to the ‘next level’, while also revealing two more positions in need of an upgrade.

Another top Spurs performer linked with a move away is Archie Gray and sources have exposed the truth around claims that a buy-back clause could see him return to Leeds United this summer.

Elsewhere, Tottenham are reportedly willing to take a hefty £15m hit on a player signed just two years ago and with a major upgrade targeted.

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