Sources can confirm that Tottenham Hotspur remain ‘very hot’ on a Premier League star who they have chased before, with TEAMtalk revealing why the midfielder is a perfect fit for Thomas Frank.

Midfield remains an area of the pitch where Frank continues to struggle to find the right balance, with the partnership of Joao Palhinha and Rodrigo Bentancur already showcasing why that often struggles to work.

Two top players in their own right but, as a pairing, they are not dynamic or mobile enough against quicker and more athletic central midfields, as was evidenced in the home losses to Bournemouth and Chelsea and the draw with Wolves in particular.

While the attack is expected to be the main focus of attention in January, especially given Tottenham‘s striker woes after the unfortunate Randal Kolo Muani’s latest injury, it’s not beyond reason that Frank could look to bring in another central midfielder in the new year.

With that in mind, TEAMtalk insider Dean Jones has confirmed that the club remain interested in outstanding Bournemouth star Alex Scott.

The new England squad member has started 10 of Bournemouth’s 11 Premier League games so far this season and has been an outstanding presence in Andoni Iraola’s side.

Jones has confirmed that Spurs were in the market for Scott, prior to his £25million switch from Bristol City to the Cherries in the summer of 2023.

And, speaking about the chances of a future Tottenham move for the 22-year-old, along with his surprise Three Lions call-up, Jones told TEAMtalk: “He has been a player of interest to a lot of clubs for a while.

“Even when Bournemouth first signed him, there were other clubs scouting him. I know Spurs were one of them. There are members of their recruitment team that are very hot on him.

“It’s not really one I think they have in mind for the immediate future, but it would not surprise me if they are linked in the future or actively tried to sign him.

“From the view of a general football fan his call-up is probably surprising but anyone that has been watching closely over the past few years knows exactly what he is capable of.”

How Alex Scott could impact Tottenham’s midfield

In terms of what sort of presence Scott could be the Spurs midfield, the fact he is able to play in both the No.8 and No.10 roles is already a major bonus.

While the No.10 position is not one Tottenham are currently crying out for, assuming that Xavi Simons can start finding his feet domestically and Dejan Kulusevski returns in the new year, Scott’s dynamic style of play would certainly bring something that Frank’s side do not currently have in the No.8 position.

Bentancur is a good technical footballer but limited in terms of his ability to go box-to-box and be progressive with his passing, while Pape Sarr is able to get up and down the pitch but is not great on the ball.

Lucas Bergvall could arguably grow into that role, while the talented Archie Gray is more of a defensive midfielder, leaving the door open for a spot for Scott.

The Bournemouth man is technically gifted but also has a great engine and is a strong presser of the ball. Indeed, all those attributes were on display as Scott and Tyler Adams dominated Bentacur and Palhinha in Bournemouth’s 1-0 win at Spurs back in August, a game they could easily have won by four or five.

While trying to sign Scott in January will likely be an impossible task, as Jones mentioned above, it’s certainly a transfer Tottenham should be looking at in the future.

