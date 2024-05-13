Tottenham strike first blow in star centre-back pursuit, with ‘auction open’ and lead changing hands

Tottenham have reportedly ‘come forward’ for the signing of Bologna centre-back Riccardo Calafiori, and the lead to snare him has changed hands as the auction is now ‘open’.

Of the top six sides in the Premier League this season, Spurs have conceded the most goals. They have shipped 59, which is two more than sixth-placed Newcastle and six more than fourth-placed Aston Villa.

Had Tottenham – sandwiched between those sides in fifth – had a tighter defence this campaign, they might have been able to maintain the push for the title they briefly showed was possible at the start of the season, or at least beat Villa to Champions League football.

As it stands, achieving the latter looks unlikely, with the Villans in a good position to qualify for the first time since the elite European competition was rebranded.

Injuries in the defence have hampered Spurs, and as such, the north Londoners are on the hunt for some new defensive talent.

In recent weeks, 21-year-old Bologna centre-back Calafiori has been at the forefront of Tottenham minds.

The defender – who has been a fixture of the Serie A outfit this season after moving last summer – is also on the radar of other big clubs, namely Juventus.

The Serie A giants are one of the main names pushing for the signing, yet it was recently revealed that Spurs had moved ahead of them in the pursuit of Calafiori due to the fact they have ‘greater liquidity’ than the Turin outfit.

Tottenham ‘come forward’ to sign Calafiori

Now, Tottenham seem to have struck the first blow of the two sides.

According to Tuttosport, both Spurs and Bayer Leverkusen have ‘come forward’ for the signing, suggesting they have made an attempt to snare Calafiori, though no figures are reported.

Beyond that pair, it’s said that many sides have ‘tested the waters’ for the Bologna man of late.

Now, the ‘auction is open’ for him, and the Serie A side are said to be hopeful of making approximately £21.5million from the sale.

That AC Milan and Napoli are also on the hunt means making a good sum of money from Calafiori is certainly possible for Bologna.

Juventus lead for Calafiori

But despite the fact Tottenham have got the ball rolling, and it was previously suggested they were leading the race, Tuttosport reveals that is not the case.

Indeed, they state Juve are leading the race, and cite the work done on the deal by technical director Cristian Giuntoli as the reason for that.

It’s stated that the Old lady are ready to offer Calafiori a five-year deal which will see him earn at least £1.7million a year.

Whether Tottenham can move themselves back into the lead for the thriving defender remains to be seen.

