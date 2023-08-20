New Tottenham striker: One obstacle remains as €30m deal close to being struck for deadly hitman

Tottenham reportedly have one more obstacle to overcome as they look to complete a deal for Gent striker Gift Orban before the summer transfer window shuts.

Ange Postecoglou wants another frontman on board before the September 1 deadline after losing the club’s all-time record goalscorer Harry Kane in an £86million deal to Bayern Munich last weekend.

Numerous names have been linked with a switch to north London since then, but one keeps popping up more than any other in the shape of Nigerian Orban.

The Gent star scored 20 goals in 22 games for his side last season, adding three assists, and has carried on that rich goalscoring form at the start of the current campaign.

That has led Spurs to step up their interest in the prolific forward and journalist Dean Jones has provided on where the potential transfer is at.

Speaking to Ranks FC Ultras Podcast, Jones claims that Orban is convinced of the offer that Tottenham have made for him from a contract point of view.

All that remains now is for the two clubs to agree the terms of the fee to get the ball rolling.

Indeed, Gent boss Hein Vanhaezebrouck has acknowledged that economic considerations could compel his club to offload their prized asset, which is only adding to the talk of Orban moving to north London.

One hurdle remains in Orban chase

And Jones has added: “I expected progress to be made yesterday on that for Tottenham, but I’m not sure it was. That doesn’t look brilliant, but they were first on the scene and they are the most interested.

“He is convinced of the personal package they have put in front of him, so that is going to be fine, it’s just about agreeing a deal with Gent, so let’s see what happens there.”

The fact that personal terms are agreed is at least a major step forward for Tottenham, while the reported fee of around €30million (£25.6m) should not present much of a problem, given the money banked from the Kane sale.

It just remains for Daniel Levy to negotiate the best deal for the club and give Postecoglou another central striker to work with, given that Richarlison has drawn blanks in his first two Premier League outings this season.

Spurs are back in action next Saturday when they head to Bournemouth in the lunchtime Premier Leahue kick-off.

