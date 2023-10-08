Tottenham striker move on as Postecoglou craves Mexican who’s scored 12 in nine games this season

Tottenham have been boosted by the news that Feyenoord striker target Santiago Gimenez has been tipped to move on in the January transfer window.

The highly-rated Mexican frontman has started the current season how he ended the last campaign by being prolific in front of goal, with 12 goals and two assists in nine games in all competitions so far.

He is widely regarded as one of European football’s rising stars and continues to be linked with numerous clubs as a result.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with Spurs over the summer as they feared Harry Kane’s eventual exit to Bayern Munich, while Arsenal have also been tipped as a potential destination for the forward.

Reports claim that Ange Postecoglou is a big fan of Gimenez and that Tottenham have maintained their interest in the player from the summer.

And now, former Netherlands forward Roy Makaay has weighed in on Gimenez’s future and believes it is inevitable that the Mexico international will leave the Dutch club at some point – and that could be sooner rather than later.

Makaay believes a big move could be on the way as early as the new year. However, he refused to name which club the striker might end up joining.

“I hope they [Feyenoord] succeed, but if he continues to develop like this, he will already be gone during the winter break,” he said.

“That boy is 22, is developing great, he is a Spanish-speaking player. I think clubs will call about that during the winter break, but maybe Feyenoord won’t answer. We’ll see.”

Postecoglou on hunt for new striker

Tottenham‘s need for a top-quality No.9 is fairly clear to see, despite the fact they currently sit top of the Premier League.

Postecoglou’s men have missed a host of chances this season, a trend that continued in the 1-0 win at Luton on Saturday.

The north Londoners should have been 3-0 up inside 15 minutes at Kenilworth Road but ended up scrapping a 1-0 win with 10 men after Yves Bissouma’s first-half red card.

Brazilian Richarlison was particularly wasteful again, missing two guilt-edged chances and being hooked at half-time as Postecoglou bolstered his midfield after going down to 10 men.

Skipper Son Heung-min was also quiet in the narrow victory and it remains to be seen whether he can be a 20-goal striker playing through the middle, as opposed to being out wide.

Gimenez’s arrival would allow the South Korean to return to the left of the attack, with Dejan Kulusevski and Brennan Johnson then fighting over the right-wing spot.

The Feyenoord also has all the attributes to be a top Premier League striker and excels being played in behind, something that would have James Maddison licking his lips in terms of assists.

Tottenham are back in action on October 23 when they host Fulham in the Monday Night Football.

