Tottenham striker search: Romano reveals £39m should be enough to secure deadly forward ‘scouts have been following’

Tottenham have been told that they are likely to have to pay in the region of £39million to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez in the new year.

Ange Postecoglour remains on the hunt for a new No.9 despite the fact that Son Heung-min has excelled in that role since being switched due to the continued goalscoring issues for Richarlison.

The loss of the club’s record goalscorer Harry Kane was expected to be rectified late in the summer window but a new marksman was not brought in.

However, it’s thought that Postecoglou does want to get another striker on board in order not to put too much pressure on young Argentine Alejo Veliz, who has been on the bench in recent outings.

The likes of Ivan Toney and Jonathan David continue to be linked with a move to north London, although it’s the name of Gimenez who is mentioned the most.

And, writing in the Daily Briefing, Romano has reported that after monitoring him intensively since last year, Spurs have been hugely impressed by the Mexican’s performances.

Romano adds that Tottenham haven’t made up their mind yet whether they want to make a concrete move for Gimenez, with a decision expected over the next couple of months.

The transfer insider also states that Feyenoord are likely to demand a fee of around £39m to sell Gimenez which, in the current market, could be a real bargain.

Romano said: “Something in the region of £39million could be the right fee to make it happen. From what I’m told, Tottenham [Hotspur] scouts have been following the player already last year. They saw that Gimenez is a very good striker… Decisions will be made in the next months.”

Gimenez prolific at Eredivisie level

The 22-year-old is regarded as a real talent, although there are bound to be concerns over him transferring his goal output to a much tougher English Premier League.

Indeed, Tottenham have been burnt before in that regard after they splashed out £17m for Vincent Janssen back in 2016 and he scored just two Premier League goals in 31 appearances.

However, Gimenez is considered to be at a different level and has scored 38 goals for Feyenoord in just 57 games.

The young forward, who is also believed to be on the radar of Arsenal and Fulham, has also notched four times in 22 appearances for Mexico.

Indeed, Feyenoord will be hoping that several Premier League clubs come calling in the new year o potentially drive the player’s price up.

Tottenham are back in Premier League action on Monday evening when they welcome Mauricio Pochettino back to north London with his Chelsea side.

