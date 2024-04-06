Tottenham striker signing made easy after star who’s wowed Postecoglou greenlights own move

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tottenham loanee Timo Werner would love to sign for Spurs outright, while recent comments made by Ange Postecoglou appear to have telegraphed whether his side will take up their option to buy.

Werner joined Spurs on a six-month loan in January. The deal came as a surprise to many, not least because Werner hadn’t exactly set the world alight during his previous stint in England with Chelsea.

Nonetheless, a loan agreement meant the deal was a risk-free affair for Tottenham. If the Germany international once again failed to catch light in the Premier League, he’d be returned to parent club RB Leipzig at season’s end.

However, Werner has returned respectable figures of five goal contributions in 11 matches for Tottenham and he’s earned praise for his direct running and ability to stretch defences in behind.

Werner is a striker by trade, though has primarily been utilised on the left wing so far.

His versatility is another string to his bow and TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in mid-March that Werner had his heart set on signing outright with Spurs.

That scenario can come true if Tottenham activate their option to buy. The option is understood to be worth £15m and per German outlet BILD, a decision one way or another must be made before June 14.

Now, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has echoed our reporting when declaring: “Timo Werner is clear; he wants to stay at Tottenham.”

Werner has effectively greenlit his own move and given his stance, it appears Tottenham won’t meet any resistance if they enter talks over personal terms with the player.

As such, the most pertinent question to ask now is will Spurs activate their option?

Spurs biding their time, but Postecoglou drops huge hint

Speaking to Caught Offside, Romano stated Tottenham won’t rush into a decision and will make the final call towards the tail-end of the season.

“Timo Werner is clear; he wants to stay at Tottenham, but Spurs will decide what they want to do closer to the end of the season, not now,” said Romano.

“There’s nothing we can add in terms of news as it’s the club’s stance and we can’t do anything about that.

“Spurs want to take their time and discuss things probably around May. Werner is happy at Tottenham, but it’s up to the club.”

But while Romano insists Tottenham haven’t yet made up their mind, recent comments from manager Postecoglou strongly hinted he’d be on board with having Werner back in north London next year.

When speaking to reporters last week, Postecoglou described Werner as a “great signing” and talked up his importance to the squad.

“The decisions will be made at the appropriate time,” said Postecoglou.

“In my opinion, he’s been a great signing. He’s been a really important part of our structure.”

With Postecoglou and Werner both keen and the option to buy a modest one at just £15m, it’s looking increasingly likely a permanent deal will cross the line.

