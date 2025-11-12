Tottenham have decided against pursuing a deal for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window, TEAMtalk understands, with Thomas Frank steering the club toward a different attacking profile.

The Serbian forward’s future has been a talking point for months, as his Juventus contract continues to wind down and interest from the Premier League has grown.

Vlahovic’s current deal expires at the end of this season, and as TEAMtalk revealed on November 3, Spurs are one of those that have been kept informed of his situation, along with Chelsea, Everton, and West Ham.

The 25-year-old, who has scored 64 goals in 160 appearances for Juventus, including one against Sporting CP in the Champions League last week, has been seriously considering a move to the Premier League.

However, TEAMtalk understands that Tottenham have now stepped away from the race, with club sources indicating they will not make an approach for Vlahovic in January, nor engage in talks if they are approached regarding his availability again.

While Tottenham remain ambitious in their transfer outlook, it is believed Frank and the club’s hierarchy are not convinced that Vlahovic is the right stylistic fit for their current needs.

And while interest from other Premier League clubs remains, Vlahovic could make a surprise U-turn and commit his future to Juventus…

The timing of Tottenham’s decision may also reflect Vlahovic’s improving situation in Italy.

His career at Juventus has been given fresh impetus since the arrival of Luciano Spalletti as head coach, with the striker rediscovering form and confidence under the new regime.

The noises in Turin suggest optimism is growing that the club will agree terms on a new long-term contract by the end of the season, effectively removing him from the market.

Whether any clubs come forward with offers for Vlahovic in January to try and lure him away from Juve still remains to be seen.

Tottenham still plan to strengthen up front, but are shifting their focus to other targets and profiles.

And the likes of Everton, West Ham and Chelsea will be forced to do the same should Vlahovic pen fresh terms with the Italian giants.

Sources had previously indicated that €20m (£17.5m / $23m) would be enough to sign Vlahovic in January, but that may not be the case now given Juventus’ new-found confidence over an extension.

Meanwhile, Tottenham remain interested in a potential move for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo, who could be available in the January transfer window.

However, TEAMtalk transfer insider Fraser Fletcher has revealed that Manchester City could make a strong push to sign the Brazilian this winter.

In other news, Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo has been linked with a move to Tottenham, as Frank looks to add to his wide options.

