Tottenham striker targets: EVERY single option linked with a summer 2024 switch

Tottenham enjoyed a decent first season under Ange Postecoglou when many tipped they would struggle without Harry Kane, but they will still be in the market for a new No.9 this summer and TT has taken an in-depth look into every striker linked with a switch to N17.

Postecoglou has identified that signing a world-class central striker is paramount if the club want to finish in the top four next season, with Ollie Watkins’ 19 Premier League strikes ensuring that Aston Villa edged Spurs.

The north London club did still get 17 goals from skipper Son Heung-min, playing either through the middle or out wide while Richarlison chipped in with 12 in what was a better campaign for the Brazilian.

Postecoglou has realised, however, that Son remains more dangerous operating from the left of the front three and wants a new man through the middle, with Richarlison being heavily tipped to head to Saudi Arabia.

To that end, TT has pulled together a list of all the strikers linked with Tottenham ahead of the summer transfer window opening.

PREMIER LEAGUE

Ivan Toney

Current club: Brentford

Age: 28

Goals/Games ratio: 167/407

Tottenham have been heavily linked with the Bees hitman ever since Harry Kane moved on, although they are not alone in chasing his signature. The fact that the England forward could be available for as little as £30m is a massive bonus, given Ange Postecoglou’s need to strengthen other areas of his team as well.

Alexander Isak

Current club: Newcastle

Age: 24

Goals/Games ratio: 112/271

One of the outstanding frontmen in the Premier League could be up for grabs if the Magpies are forced to sell to appease the new financial regulations that are coming in this summer. However, Isak has been a long-term target for north London rivals Arsenal and Champions League football could be the deciding factor.

Dominic Solanke

Current club: Bournemouth

Age: 26

Goals/Games ratio: 85/270

Solanke has had a hugely impressive campaign for a Cherries side that finished 12th in the table in their first season under Andoni Iraola. The former Liverpool frontman scored 21 goals in 42 games in all competitions and was unlucky to miss out on the England squad for Euro 2024.

Callum Wilson

Current club: Newcastle

Age: 32

Goals/Games ratio: 140/369

The cheapest option of the four Prem-linked attackers given his age and the fact he will be out of contract in the summer of 2025. Wilson remains a quality finisher but constant injury issues for a player who is in his early 30s are a blinking red light.

Evan Ferguson

Current club: Brighton

Age: 19

Goals/Games ratio: 18/74

Continually spoken about as the next Harry Kane, Ferguson would be bought off pure potential having not started regularly for the Seagulls. He won’t come cheap either, with Brighton set to demand upwards of £80m for the Republic of Ireland talent. But Tottenham need proven right and not potential so it’s hard to see this one happening.

DEEP DIVE: Transfer Tracker: Seven classy centre-back signings for six clubs as Man Utd do double deal

LALIGA

Vitor Roque

Current club: Barcelona

Age: 19

Goals/Games ratio: 36/112

Much more of a gamble this one for a player who looks to be on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer after struggling for game time under Xavi. Man Utd have also ben linked with the teenager, who Barca are ready to cash in on to upgrade their forward line this summer.

Samu Omorodion

Current club: Atletico Madrid

Age: 20

Goals/Games ratio: 27/63

Another gamble when Tottenham need a proven goalscorer, but Omorodion certainly has the potential to be a top talent. The forward has scored eight goals in 26 games in all competitions for Alaves on loan this season and is rumoured to be on his way out of Atletico on a permanent deal this summer.

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Harry Kane

Current club: Bayern Munich

Age: 30

Goals/Games ratio: 340/545

As unlikely as this may seem, Kane continues to be linked with a return home after his first season in Germany went well personally but disastrously for Bayern. At this stage, it looks highly likely he will remain in the Bundesliga and work under a new manager after Thomas Tuchel’s exit, so don’t get too excited Spurs fans – Kane has unfinished business in Bavaria, for now.

Benjamin Sesko

Current club: RB Leipzig

Age: 20

Goals/Games ratio: 69/165

One of the top attacking talents in the Bundesliga, Sesko scored 18 goals in 42 games in all competitions for Leipzig this season and is also being heavily linked with Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea. Sesko is still young but has all the qualities to be a success in the Premier League and would cost around £56m.

Serhou Guirassy

Current club: Stuttgart

Age: 28

Goals/Games ratio: 127/310

The Guinea international is a bit of a journeyman striker but his career has moved to the next level since moving to Germany. Guirassy has netted 44 times in 58 games for the Bundesliga outfit since initially living on loan in 2022. The Stuttgart star has also been linked with Manchester United, Liverpool and West Ham.

Omar Marmoush

Current club: Eintracht Frankfurt

Age: 25

Goals/Games ratio: 32/127

The Egypt international has hardly been prolific throughout his career but has had a strong showing in Germany this time around. Marmoush has previously stated that his dream is to play in the Premier League, but he might need another campaign like the one he just had to realise that ambition.

DON’T MISS: The 10 Tottenham players out of contract in 2025: Stick or twist as big questions answered

SERIE A

Dusan Vlahovic

Current club: Juventus

Age: 24

Goals/Games ratio: 93/235

Juventus are reportedly open to selling the Serb for a figure in the region €60m (£52m), with Arsenal also keen on a player who netted 18 goals in 37 games for the Turin giants this season. Vlahovic was touted as Kane’s successor when the England skipper was being linked with Manchester City and those links refuse to go away.

Lautaro Martinez

Current club: Inter Milan

Age: 26

Goals/Games ratio: 156/352

Another player who has long been linked with a switch to north London, especially during Antonio Conte’s reign. Martinez is not a traditional No.9 though and is better playing off a central striker. To that end, a move looks less and less likely.

Albert Gudmundsson

Current club: Genoa

Age: 26

Goals/Games ratio: 84/261

More of a winger than a central striker but that has not stopped the Iceland international being consistently linked with Tottenham. He does have the ability to play through the middle and 16 goals in 34 outings this term does show that he has an eye for goal.

LIGUE 1

Jonathan David

Current club: Lille

Age: 24

Goals/Games ratio: 121/266

The Canada international has been a top Premier League target for a number of transfer windows now, with Spurs continually mentioned as a frontrunner. Chelsea and Manchester United have also been linked with the Lille ace, who boasts tremendous pace and the ability to play as a No.9 or in behind a main striker.

Gift Orban

Current club: Lyon

Age: 21

Goals/Games ratio: 54/92

A prolific performer in Belgium, the Nigerian has struggled a bit more since moving to Ligue 1 in the January transfer window. Lyon splashed out a figure that could reach €20m but have only been rewarded with three goals in 16 games since. To that end, Spurs might have had a lucky escape.

REST OF EUROPE

Santiago Gimenez

Current club: Feyenoord

Age: 23

Goals/Games ratio: 70/191

Another forward who has been heavily tipped to make a move to England after successive seasons in which he scored more than 20 goals for the Dutch outfit. Arne Slot’s move to Liverpool has unsurprisingly seen the Mexican tipped to follow his old boss to Anfield, but Tottenham remain firmly in the running for his signature. Gimenez is expected to cost around £42m.

Viktor Gyokeres

Current club: Sporting CP

Age: 25

Goals/Games ratio: 119/279

The former Coventry City frontman has been nothing short of sensational since moving to Portugal, scoring 43 goals in 49 appearances in his debut campaign. So far, Arsenal are thought to have been the frontrunners for his signature, although Gyokeres will not come cheap. The Swede’s release clause stands at £85.5m and it’s hard to imagine Daniel Levy paying that much when other areas of the Tottenham team also need addressing.

George Ilenikhena

Current club: Royal Antwerp

Age: 17

Goals/Games ratio: 22/67

This would no doubt be classed as a project, given the Nigerian’s tender age and lack of experience. However, for Ilenikhena to have made more than 60 appearances as a teenager shows the clear quality he must have and he might be one that is revisited at a later date.

READ MORE: Man Utd told to beat Tottenham to €40m Atalanta star seen as perfect upgrade for flop Ratcliffe wants gone

Mohamed Amoura

Current club: Union SG

Age: 24

Goals/Games ratio: 53/139

The Algeria international has had an outstanding first season in the Belgian Pro League, scoring 20 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions. This would also be seen as another massive gamble, as translating impressive form in Belgium to England’s top-flight would be some feat.