Tottenham striker targets: Postecoglou ramps up bid to sign 35-goal Ligue 1 forward over Richarlison concerns

Tottenham have stepped up their bid to sign striker Elye Wahi

Tottenham are reportedly looking to ramp up their pursuit of an impressive Ligue 1 attacker as they continue to come to terms with the monumental loss of Harry Kane.

The England skipper quit north London for German giants Bayern Munich on Friday evening in a deal that could eventually be worth more than £100million to the club.

Some of that fee is expected to be invested in landing a potential replacement, although new boss Ange Postecoglou remains confident Brazilian frontman Richarlison will be able to step in and help fill that void – despite the former Everton man only scoring once in the Premier League last season.

Richarlison started the season opener at Brentford on Sunday but was fairly anonymous throughout, with both of Spurs’ goals in the 2-2 draw coming from defenders.

And despite it only being one game into the new season, there are already alarm bells ringing that the 26-year-old is just not good enough to be a regular starter for Tottenham.

Those discussions have led to the likes of Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic, Gent’s Gift Orban and even Chelsea’s Romelu Lukaku being tipped to make the switch to north London.

However, Foot Mercato claims that Spurs are ready to step up their efforts to sign Montpellier attacker Elye Wahi instead.

The report states that Postecoglou is ‘very hot’ on the France Under-21 international and that Tottenham will make a ‘concrete’ move for the player before the summer window shuts.

However, it’s also reported that Spurs will face plenty of competition for the highly-rated 20-year-old, who scored 19 goals and added six assists in Ligue 1 last season.

Wahi considered a better bet than Orban

Foot Mercato adds that Chelsea have already had a €28m (£24.1m) offer for Wahi knocked back, while Eintracht Frankfurt and Paris Saint-Germain have also contacted the French club to ask about the striker.

But in terms of quality, Wahi, who scored 35 goals in 102 club career outings, is arguably a safer bet than Gent star Orban.

The latter has proved to be prolific in Belgian football, but Ligue 1 is a tougher division – one which Wahi has shown over the last two seasons that he has conquered.

In terms of what he could bring to Postecoglou’s Tottenham side, Wahi is renowned for his clinical finishing ability, movement and ability to run in behind.

That sort of mobility is perfect in terms of what Postecoglou wants from a number nine and is different from the other strikers the Australian currently has at his disposal.

Spurs are back in action on Saturday evening when they play host to Manchester United in the Premier League.

