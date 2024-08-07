Tottenham have agreed a striker transfer that paves the way for a much bigger deal to follow, while transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has confirmed another Spurs move is due to be finalised today.

It’s no secret Tottenham are hunting a blockbuster new addition at No 9. Indeed, manager Ange Postecoglou recently confirmed a new frontman is wanted when speaking to Football London.

“It’s still the area of the park we’re really probably the thinnest when I talk about squad-wise at the moment, so obviously that’s a focus for us.” said the Spurs boss.

Son Heung-min and Richarlison were the favoured options for the central striker role last season. Richarlison blew hot and cold, while Son’s preferred position remains cutting inside from the left wing.

As Postecoglou stated, options are thin on the ground at present and the club’s latest agreed deal suggests a readymade striker must and will be signed.

Both Fabrizio Romano and reliable reports in Spain have confirmed back-up striker, Alejo Veliz, will join Espanyol on loan.

The 20-year-old Argentine has already landed in Barcelona (the city where Espanyol are located), and the deal has already been ‘closed.’

The agreement is for a season-long loan and an option to buy has NOT been included. As such, Veliz will return to north London next June.

Veliz exit paves way for huge striker arrival

Veliz will spend the 2024/25 season loaned to Espanyol and the fact Tottenham are letting a back-up striker leave is another clear indication they will sign a new frontman.

Dominic Solanke, Ivan Toney and Jonathan David have all been linked of late. TEAMtalk understands Spurs are ready to stamp on the accelerator for Solanke.

Tottenham do not intend to trigger Solanke’s £65m release clause. Instead, we’ve been told a bid of £50m that would include a player as a makeweight has been internally discussed.

Solanke is believed to be keen on the move and talks between Tottenham and his camp have already taken place.

Another Tottenham exit on the cusp of completion

Elsewhere, another exit to follow Veliz’s switch to Espanyol should be wrapped up today.

Emerson Royal agreed personal terms with AC Milan one month ago and talks between the clubs regarding the transfer fee and payment structure will take place today (Wednesday).

An agreement on a fee in the region of €15m prior to add-ons is expected to be ironed out.

Providing a fresh update on Emerson following news of Veliz’s move, Romano stated on X: “Tottenham are signing all documents for Alejo Veliz to join Espanyol on loan.

“NO buy option clause included. Back at Spurs in June.

“Next up: direct contact with AC Milan to seal Emerson Royal deal for €15m fee plus add-ons, almost there.”

