Thomas Frank is looking to push Tottenham to a Ruben Amorim favourite

Tottenham are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in a star midfielder who’s loved by Ruben Amorim, and Thomas Frank ‘believes’ he could be key to his Spurs side.

Frank has cultivated a good midfield in his first window in north London. He inherited useful players such as Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr, Archie Gray and Rodrigo Bentancur, and has added Joao Palhinha, who’s been quality on both sides of the ball.

Tottenham are currently doing well for themselves up towards the top of the Premier League, but that does not mean they don’t want to add more recruits.

The midfield is still an area Frank wants to improve upon, with Conor Gallagher in his sights and a Sporting CP man also on his list.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Spurs have expressed ‘strong interest’ in Sporting midfielder Morten Hjulmand – a compatriot of Frank’s.

The manager is said to ‘believe’ that Hjulmand could be key to his midfield, and is therefore planning to put €60million (£52.3m) on the table for him.

The report suggests the Premier League could be an ‘irresistible’ opportunity for the midfielder.

Tottenham could steal Amorim favourite

Hjulmand has connections in the Premier League, as he played 65 games under Manchester United boss Amorim when he was in charge of Sporting – the midfielder scored six goals and assisted five more from his defensive-midfield role.

United have been linked with his signing on a few occasions since Amorim took charge at Old Trafford.

TEAMtalk sources confirmed in August that United retain an interest in the midfielder. But he has a £68million release clause, something Spurs would also have to contend with.

A subsequent report suggested United were ‘fearful’ that spending that sum would hinder them from landing Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, who they also retain an interest in going forwards, after they were unable to sign him in the summer.

If they leave the scene, Tottenham could swoop for Hjulmand.

One could question whether he’s needed in north London, though, given he plays the same role as Palhinha, who’s likely to be signed permanently once his loan spell is up.

Tottenham round-up: Spurs beat United

Tottenham completed their move for Palhinha quite simply in the summer, but it’s now been suggested why United could have taken issue with that.

Indeed, Graeme Bailey has revealed United “considered” going after the midfielder, who’s “exactly what they need,” but he ended up at Spurs.

Meanwhile, Tottenham and Chelsea have been deemed “more realistic” locations for United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo than Real Madrid.

And amid interest in Atletico Madrid midfielder Gallagher, Spurs have been told a “huge” sum stands between them and the transfer.

