Tottenham stun Man Utd as Postecoglou orders major January signing

A confirmed Manchester United target for the summer of 2024 has become an ‘express request’ of Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou who could hijack a move six months early in January, per a report.

The Red Devils addressed a number of key areas in the transfer market over the summer, making additions at goalkeeper, left-back, central midfield and up front. However, one position the Red Devils sought to improve but couldn’t was centre-half.

Indeed, Erik ten Hag aimed to sign an upgrade on Harry Maguire, with Fabrizio Romano confirming Benjamin Pavard and Jean-Clair Todibo featured prominently on his shortlist.

But with funds at Old Trafford tight and Maguire proving difficult to shift, United did not have room to manoeuvre at the heart of defence.

Pavard is now off the table following his move from Bayern Munich to Inter Milan. Todibo (Nice) remains a target and Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed a centre-back signing is on United’s agenda for the summer of 2024.

Romano told his YouTube channel: “The crucial factor for Manchester United in 2024 is going to be the centre-back.

“From what I am hearing, Manchester United, in internal discussions, are thinking of the future transfer windows – mainly the summer – are discussing the possibility of bringing in one more important centre-back.”

Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba was then named alongside Todibo as a new option Man Utd are monitoring.

The 24-year-old right-footer is excelling under Xabi Alonso in Germany and has started all six of Leverkusen’s Bundesliga matches this term. Leverkusen currently top the table having won five and drawn one of their first six contests and Tapsoba is an integral part of everything they do well at the back.

However, according to reports in Spain (as cited by the BBC), Tottenham could swoop before Man Utd get the chance.

Man Utd powerless to prevent Tottenham hijack?

The report claims Tottenham – who courted Tapsoba over the summer – are ‘determined’ to make a splash at centre-half when the January window opens.

Spurs signed Micky van de Ven from Wolfsburg and were heavily linked with adding another established centre-half to their ranks.

The second move did not come to pass, though Postecoglou is understood to be hellbent on rectifying that come the winter window.

Tapsoba is the player Postecoglou is turning to having reportedly made an ‘express request’ to unlock his signing.

Given Man Utd’s Financial Fair Play limitations that forced them into signing Sofyan Amrabat on loan rather than outright, Spurs may have a free run at Tapsoba if making their move in January.

Plucking Tapsoba out of Leverkusen mid-season is labelled an ‘ambitious’ undertaking. If the German side are in a title race at the midway point, they’ll be extremely reluctant to part ways with arguably their best defender.

Regardless, Tottenham reportedly intend to try and succeeding would dampen spirits even further at Old Trafford.

Tapsoba is expected to fetch in excess of £40m when the time does come to leave Leverkusen.

TOTTENHAM TRANSFERS: Postecoglou looking to beat Real Madrid in race to snap up Brazilian wonderkid