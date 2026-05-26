Tottenham still have work to do to get an agreed transfer over the line after Juventus thundered in at the eleventh hour with an ‘offer’ of their own, according to numerous sources.

Tottenham retained their Premier League status on the final day of the season, though on the back of successive 17th-placed finishes, there’s a clear need for major change to Roberto De Zerbi’s playing personnel.

Spurs have determined the group requires a fresh injection of character and leadership, and the arrivals of those with a winning mentality wouldn’t go amiss too.

To that end, Spurs agreed in priniciple the free agent signing of iconic Liverpool left-back, Andy Robertson, earlier in 2026. The deal was contingent on Tottenham avoiding relegation, which they have.

Accordingly, reporter Ben Jacobs wasn’t alone in claiming Tottenham were ‘set to sign’ the Scot, 32, whose contract at Anfield is up on June 30.

But late on Monday night, news broke of Juventus launching an attempt to hijack the deal and divert Robertson to Turin.

Juventus launch Andy Robertson transfer hijack

Trusted Italian reporter, Gianluca Di Marzio confirmed Juventus have ‘made inquiries and moves’ for Robertson. Di Marzio then declared Juve have ‘made an offer’.

Perhaps crucially, the journalist did stress Tottenham are still in the driving seat and ‘maintain priority’.

Taking to X, Fabrizio Romano and Ben Jacobs both gave their take on the developing situation.

Romano wrote: “Tottenham have been in advanced talks for weeks with Andy Robertson over free transfer, deal close.

“Juventus have also entered the race and trying to hijack the move with a proposal. Decision up to Robertson now.”

Jacobs stated: “Juventus made a hijack move today to try and sign Andy Robertson, as @DiMarzio called.

“Talks have taken place to understand the conditions of a transfer. Juventus are now weighing up whether to make a formal offer.

“Spurs already have an agreement in principle with Robertson, but nothing has been signed yet.

“Deal was put in place after the January window shut, and subject to Spurs staying up.”

Want more breaking news and transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Tottenham want Robertson and Marcos Senesi

All being well, Spurs will repel Juve’s hijack attempt and sign Robertson. However, until Robertson puts pen to paper, they cannot rest easy just yet.

The summer transfer window opens on June 15 and that’s when new signings can be officially registered.

A similar deal that should cross the line involves Bournemouth centre-back, Marcos Senesi.

Like Robertson, he pre-agreed a move to Tottenham via free agency if they retained their Premier League status.

Liverpool had looked into hijacking that move over the past few weeks, but the signs still point towards the Argentina international joining Spurs.

DON’T MISS: True Liverpool stance on sacking Slot, hiring Iraola CONFIRMED as coaching change agreed – Exclusive