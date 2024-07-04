Manchester United and Manchester City have both put offers to a phenomenal Tottenham attacker they simply must not lose under any circumstance, according to a report.

Tottenham’s season crumbled in the latter stages last season, though it’s undeniable the club made forward progress under Ange Postecoglou.

Spurs secured a return to Europe by way of their fifth-placed finish. It’s important to remember Tottenham did so on the back of selling arguably their greatest ever player in Harry Kane too.

Captain Son Heung-min shouldered much of the responsibility when notching 17 Premier League goals. Richarlison blew hot and cold when bagging 11, while Dejan Kulusevski chipped in with eight. Beyond that trio, no other Tottenham player scored more than five league goals.

Spurs are on the hunt for a new striker as well as a winger this window. However the long-term answer may yet lay within.

Mikey Moore is arguably the most highly regarded prospect Spurs have produced since Harry Kane. The 16-year-old has been capped for England at Under-15, U16 and U17 levels so far.

Moore has scored 10 goals in just 12 appearances for England’s Under-17s, while his form for Tottenham’s Under-18s is even more impressive.

Moore – who generally plays up front or on the left wing – returned mesmeric figures of 22 goal contributions in 12 appearances at U18 level last term.

The teenage sensation is on a schoolboy contract that is set to morph into a professional deal on his 17th birthday. Moore will celebrate his 17th birthday later this summer on August 11.

In a sign of just how highly Moore is rated by Ange Postecoglou, the 16-year-old made two brief Premier League appearances in the final two matches of last season. In doing so, he became Tottenham’s youngest ever player to feature in the EPL.

But according to a fresh update from Football Insider, disaster could soon await Tottenham.

Man Utd, Man City table Mikey Moore offers

They state Man Utd and Man City both want to pluck Moore from Tottenham and the north west giants have put offers to the player and his representatives.

The pair have both offered Moore professional contracts which he’d be eligible to sign when turning 17 next month. Borussia Dortmund – well known for signing England’s finest young stars – have also tabled an offer.

Whether Moore intends to remain loyal to his boyhood club or will seek to continue his development elsewhere isn’t yet clear.

The report stated Tottenham are ‘pulling out all the stops’ to prevent a damaging exit, though ultimately the decision will come down to the player.

