Tottenham have submitted a £30m bid for Wolves star Rayan Ait-Nouri, according to a shock report, amid rival interest from Arsenal and other Premier League sides.

Spurs have endured a very disappointing season and sit 13th in the Premier League table, on track to miss out on European qualification, unless they can win the Europa League.

Ange Postecoglou is under pressure and the London side are evaluating whether to replace him ahead of next season, but they are still pressing ahead with their transfer plans.

According to AfricaFoot, Spurs have made contact with Wolves over a summer move for Ait-Nouri in an attempt to get ahead in the race for his signature.

The report claims that Tottenham have made a huge move by submitting a ‘£30m bid’ for the Algerian international. Any offer could only be verbal at this stage, as the transfer window is not yet open.

It’s stated that Spurs are competing against Liverpool and West Ham for Ait-Nouri, who has performed well this season despite Wolves struggling as a whole.

No other sources have reported on Tottenham’s ‘bid’, but it’s claimed that Tottenham are now ‘the most likely candidates’ to sign the left-back.

Tottenham face fierce competition for Wolves star; ‘Bid’ falls short

Despite their poor season, Tottenham are planning for a big summer transfer window. The club are in a strong Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) position, so they are free to invest heavily in the squad.

As we have consistently reported, a new striker is one of their priorities, but it is possible that they add a new left-back too to cover for Destiny Udogie, who has struggled with injuries this term.

Ait-Nouri could be a player Spurs turn to. His contract with Wolves is set to expire this summer, but the club do have the option to extend it by another year, so they won’t be forced into a cut-price sale.

TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool have looked at signing Ait-Nouri in the past. They are keen to sign a new left-back this summer, to compete with the likes of Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

However, other reports suggest that the main competition for Tottenham for Ait-Nouri could come from London rivals Arsenal.

The Gunners have been linked with Ait-Nouri recently as they look to make left-back reinforcements of their own, with Kieran Tierney set to leave and Oleksandr Zinchenko’s future uncertain.

In any case, even if Tottenham have submitted a ‘£35m bid’ for Ait-Nouri, it is unlikely to be enough. Wolves are understood to value the full-back at closer to £50m, so it will be interesting to see if any of his suitors go that high.

