Tottenham successfully repel audacious Real Madrid raid, but Amorim-inspired Man Utd threat next up for Levy

How Tottenham have successfully fended off Real Madrid interest in Pedro Porro has been revealed, though a growing threat from Manchester United must now be contended with.

Porro, 25, joined Tottenham on loan at the beginning of 2023 before his move was made permanent six months later. The Spaniard has quickly developed into one of the Premier League’s most dynamic right-backs and is capable of making huge impacts from both defensive and offensive standpoints.

As you might expect, Porro has begun to attract attention from some of the biggest clubs in the game. Real Madrid are among them, with the LaLiga giants determined to sign a right-back in 2025.

Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold – out of contract in the summer – is their primary target in the position. However, Liverpool remain hopeful they’ll convince their homegrown hero to commit his long-term future to the club by penning fresh terms.

As such, Real Madrid have not put all of their eggs in one basket and have identified Porro as a viable alternative.

But according to a fresh update from Spanish outlet AS, Tottenham and chairman Daniel Levy have quickly bamboozled Real Madrid.

It’s claimed Levy has slapped a hefty €70m price tag on Porro that is seen as prohibitive in Madrid. Per the report, that price tag is ‘well beyond’ what Real are willing to pay and as such, a transfer is practically ‘insurmountable.’

Spurs fending off Real Madrid’s interest in one of his best players will certainly please manager Ange Postecoglou. However, a growing threat from much closer to home may soon have to be contended with…

Pedro Porro to Man Utd?

New Man Utd manager Ruben Amorim is expected to stick with the 3-4-3 formation that yielded two Primeira Liga titles at Sporting CP.

Key to that formation’s success is fielding specialised players in the all-important wing-back roles. To that end, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has declared Man Utd have “already planned” a new addition at left wing-back in 2025.

But per two separate reports from AS, Porro could be the man to take the mantle in the right wing-back position.

The outlet highlighted the Amorim connection given the United boss managed Porro during their time together at Sporting.

It’s claimed ‘sources close to Porro believe that the appointment of Ruben Amorim as United’s head coach would likely spark interest in bringing the player to Old Trafford.’

The second report from AS took it a step further, stating Porro’s entourage are ‘convinced’ Amorim will instruct Man Utd to bid for the player.

Of course, any such approach is likely to be met with Tottenham pointing to the club’s sizeable €70m (£58.3m / $73.7m) valuation.

Latest Tottenham news – Son, Zabarnyi

In other news, Turkish outlet Fanatik claim Galatasaray have approved a January bid for Son Heung-min.

Galatasaray are hoping Spurs will cash in on the ageing superstar, though Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Tottenham have already set about extending Son’s contract by 12 months via a club option.

Elsewhere, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are considering moves for Bournemouth centre-back Illia Zabarnyi, sources have exclusively revealed to TEAMtalk.

The 22-year-old has settled well in the Premier League after he secured a difficult move from Dynamo Kyiv, playing a pivotal role in Bournemouth’s rise under manager Andoni Iraola, with the Cherries currently just four points outside the Premier League’s top four.

And TEAMtalk can reveal that Zabarnyi’s fine performances have caught the attention of several clubs, with Chelsea, Tottenham and Man City among those keeping close tabs on his situation.