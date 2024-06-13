Tottenham are primed to offload an unwanted player for less than half what they paid just two seasons ago, with the full details on an ‘advanced’ exit emerging.

A defensive clear-out is on the cards at Tottenham this summer. Spurs recently confirmed Eric Dier and Japhet Tanganga will leave the club outright when their contracts expire at the end of June.

Dier will stay with Bayern Munich where he spent the last six months on loan. Tanganga is expected to join Millwall outright following a successful loan spell. Elsewhere, Ryan Sessegnon will also depart as a free agent later this month.

Joe Rodon is another who could leave and Tottenham will listen to offers for for the Wales international.

A permanent switch to Leeds United had been anticipatedif the Whites won promotion, though their agonising failure in the play-offs means they’re more likely to be sellers than buyers this summer.

Djed Spence has the green light to leave and is courting interest from Serie A side Genoa where he was loaned to earlier this year.

Finally, Emerson Royal is on the chopping block and wanted at AC Milan, while Sergio Reguilon is free to find a new club.

Today’s update regards Spence who has not proven value for money following his £20m arrival from Middlesbrough in 2022.

Spence’s tally at Spurs stands at just six first-team appearances. The 23-year-old has been turfed out on loan on three separate occasions since moving to north London.

According to Football Insider, Spence’s career with Spurs will end at the two-year mark, with a return to Genoa now advanced.

Full details in Spence to Genoa transfer

The right-back is open to re-joining Genoa and agreeing personal terms is not expected to be a problem.

A permanent sale had been anticipated, though FI report the terms of the deal being thrashed out relate to a loan with a conditional obligation to buy.

Should the conditional obligation be activated, Genoa will reportedly pay Tottenham £7m. As such, Spurs would be in line to receive significantly less than half what they paid just two years ago.

Nonetheless, it appears it’s a sacrifice worth making for Spurs to get Spence off their books. Per the report, whether the conditional obligation will be triggered will hinge on appearance targets.

As such, Tottenham will be keeping a close eye on how Spence fares at Genoa next season and particularly on their starting line-ups.

Another Tottenham defender who could leave this summer – albeit reluctantly from Spurs’ perspective – is Cristian Romero…

