Tottenham suffer huge double blow ahead of Wolves clash; foot fracture also sidelines star for two months

Tottenham have suffered a big double blow ahead of Saturday’s Premier League visit of Wolves to north London, with full-backs Pedro Porro and Destiny Udogie both ruled out of the game.

Spurs are looking to cement their place in the top four with a win over Gary O’Neil’s men, with Aston Villa just a point behind in fifth and a surging Manchester United are back in the hunt for a Champions League spot.

Ange Postecoglou’s men will also be out for revenge after losing the reverse fixture 2-1 at Molineux, having led 1-0 going into stoppage time in that game.

However, they will have to do it without attacking full-backs Porro and Udogie following confirmation on Friday from Postecoglou that the duo are set for some time out.

The popular Aussie told reporters: “We’ve had a couple of setbacks. Destiny [Udogie] picked up a knock last week, jarred his knee a bit, and he’s not available for tomorrow but I don’t think it’s anything too serious.

“Pedro [Porro] picked up a sort of strain in training. Fair to say he’ll be missing tomorrow. Probably a couple of weeks for him. With game break hopefully he doesn’t miss too many.”

Porro has started every Tottenham game since being an unused substitute in the opener against Brentford and has seven assists to his name this season, while iUdogie has featured in 21 of 24 Premier League outings in his first season in England, chipping in with two goals and three assists so far.

Forster faces spell on the sidelines

Meanwhile, Postecoglou also revealed that experienced goalkeeper Fraser Forster faces a significant period on the sidelines.

He added: “Probably the major one [injury] for us is raser Forster who has a fracture in his foot and he will probably miss conservatively a couple of months. Coming back it’s the same as last week.”

Postecoglou has also urged his side to finish the campaign as strongly as possible, without putting any targets Tottenham on the table.

He added: “I don’t think you can really be specific around them. What we want to do is finish the season strongly. We started the season strongly, obviously. We had some challenges through another period which we handled not too bad. The results weren’t great but our competitive level was decent during that time.

“It’s about finishing the season strongly which is nod different to any other team. You can have specific targets but ultimately if you can finish the season strong, you’ll be in a good position.”