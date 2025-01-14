Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou has been handed another injury blow ahead of the crucial Premier League clash with north London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday evening, although not all fans will agree with that description.

Spurs are already without Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie, Rodrigo Bentancur and Wilson Odobert for the game against the Gunners and now another attacking star will be missing at The Emirates.

Speaking at his press conference before the game, Tottenham boss Postecoglou revealed that Timo Werner, who featured in both of the cup wins against Liverpool and Tamworth, picked up a hamstring injury in the FA Cup tie and will join that illustrious list of names already on the sidelines.

“The only one who picked up an injury was Timo,” Postecoglou revealed on Tuesday. “He picked up a hamstring injury. We’re just waiting on the results for that scan.”

Although the extent Werner’s injury are not yet known, it’s likely that the winger will miss several matches in the coming weeks or months.

While the news is a blow in terms of the squad depth being weakened again, Werner has been largely anonymous for much of the season anyway and was hammered for his display playing as a central striker at Tamworth.

Commenting on X, a number of fans lambasted Werner’s performance as his hopes of turning his loan move into a permanent switch over the summer nosedived massively.

@mionomedev wrote: “Werner looking like the worst player on the pitch against non-league opposition is impressive even for his standards.”

@Zeus1882x added: “If Werner played for them I don’t think he’d be their best player.”

@Dave_THFC1882 commented: “12 non-league players on that pitch. Tamworth and Werner,” and @fullback03 added: “Werner wouldn’t get in this Tamworth side.”

Richarlison returns for north London derby

However, Postecoglou also confirmed that Brazilian striker Richarlison will be available to feature for the first time since sustaining a hamstring injury in the match against Aston Villa in November.

Confirming the news, the Spurs boss added: “In terms of incomings, Richy is available. We’ve taken our time with him for sure. He’s been harassing me for the last 10 days to be involved. He’s looked really good in training.”

Meanwhile, Postecoglou also reflected on the events at Tamworth as Spurs managed to avoid the mother of all giantkillings, but only just as they won in extra-time.

Footage has emerged of Tottenham players being abused by a minority of home fans as they walked into the ground on Sunday, the sort of language that Postecoglou described as “vile and detestable”.

While the majority of fans enjoyed the game in the right spirit, Postecoglou says there was an “unacceptable” minority who did not.

“90% of the crowd were very good and enjoyed the banter. There was 10% who were pretty unacceptable,” said Postecoglou.

“The stuff I heard was pretty vile and detestable, and getting things thrown at me, not a great experience, but we’re expected to be the bigger person.

“I would have loved to have turned around and not be the bigger person in that moment, but you deal with it and go on.”

Tottenham are reportedly ready to act on their significant interest in a top Serie A left-back who is being tipped to help revive skipper Son Heung-min after the South Korean’s inconsistent form this season.

The South Korean has not looked anything like as sharp as he has in recent sessions, only showing the odd flash of quality that has already made him a club legend.

However, Spurs have reportedly stepped up their pursuit of Lecce’s attacking full-back Patrick Dorgu in a move that could revitalise Son for the remainder of the season.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are reportedly planning to make a big bid for Tottenham Hotspur’ youngster Archie Gray, with club chairman Daniel Levy facing the prospect of losing three Spurs players to Los Blancos in 2025.

