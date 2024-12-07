Tottenham superstar Heung-min Son has reportedly ‘offered to join’ Barcelona, and he’d be able to do so for free at the end of the season given his contract situation.

Son has been one of the very best players in the modern era for Spurs. Playing over 400 games, the South Korean has been directly involved in over 250 goals for the club.

He has been relied upon even more since striker partner Harry Kane left for Bayern Munich in 2023.

But it was recently reported that Son’s entourage were unhappy that Tottenham were not to offer him a new contract, and would merely trigger the one-year extension available in his current deal.

It was thought that could push him away, and as per recent reports cited in Spain, that’s what has happened.

El Nacional references reports that Son has ‘offered to join’ Barcelona, where he could of course go for free if he does not agree to the one-year extension, with his current deal expiring in the summer.

Son talks with Spurs opened

There are conflicting reports on Son’s future at the moment, though.

Of late, it was suggested that Tottenham were in the process of handing the forward his extra year.

Since then, though, it’s been suggested that Manchester United and Real Madrid are interested in him.

While interest from some sides may seem farfetched, Barcelona are a club who have struggled financially of late, and taking a quality player like Son for no fee is something they would likely be keen on if possible.

Tottenham round-up: Next manager eyed

If they are to get rid of current boss Ange Postecoglou at any point, Spurs will reportedly look to replace him with Ipswich manager Kieran McKenna.

Meanwhile, it’s believed Tottenham are ready to speak to Wolves forward Matheus Cunha about a move.

They’re also said to be readying an offer to land Inter Milan’s Davide Frattesi.

And it’s believed Chelsea had scouts present to watch Illia Zabarnyi keep Spurs’ attackers at bay in Bournemouth’s 1-0 victory of late, and the Blues were impressed by the defender who is also being watched by Postecoglou’s men.

Son’s Tottenham statistics