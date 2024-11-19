Former Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes that Daniel Levy struck a tremendous transfer blow for the club over the summer that could have different implications in N17.

It was a busy summer for the north London club as a plethora of first-team stars moved on, while the likes of Dom Solanke, Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall and Wilson Odobert all arrived – but it’s the potential addition of a USA star that has got Robinson excited.

When Tottenham sold Giovani Lo Celso to Real Betis, they also agreed on an option to buy USMNT midfielder Johnny Cardoso next summer as part of the Argentine’s return to his old club.

Spurs are said to have an option to buy Cardoso for £25m next summer but will also get a sell-on clause for the player if they decide against activating the clause.

The likes of Aston Villa, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid are all thought to be weighing up a January move for the 23-year-old, but Robinson thinks the deal that Levy struck for the club has left them in ‘win-win’ situation.

When asked about Spurs’ agreement for Cardoso, Robinson told Football Insider: “They’re in a win-win situation at Tottenham. You either get a top player in great form, who’s almost doubled his value over the last six months, or they get a share when he’s sold for a fortune.

“It’s very much a Daniel Levy deal. It’s incredible. They get first dibs on a player, and if he doesn’t sign for them, they get a percentage of his sale. He’s still only 23, got 17 caps for the USA and he’s got room to get better.

“He’s been playing very well for Betis this season and he’s clearly a good player. The Premier League is very different to LaLiga with the pace of the game, but he’s definitely an option for them.”

Cardoso not a guaranteed Tottenham starter

Robinson, however, does not think that signing a new defensive midfielder should be a priority for his old club.

Indeed, the former England stopper questioned where Cardoso would fit in under Ange Postecoglou, given the other options that Postecoglou has in the middle of the park.

Yves Bissouma and Rodrigo Bentancur have been alternating the No.6 role for Spurs this season, although the former is set for an extended run in the side after Bentancur’s seven-match ban.

And speaking about the Tottenham engine room, Robinson added: “There’s an abundance of talent in that Tottenham midfield, but he’s [Cardoso] playing well and he’s put in a couple of man-of-the-match performances.

“It’s an interesting one to keep an eye on, but does he start for Spurs? He’d be a good player for the squad but I’m not sure where he fits in.

“But the deal is one I don’t think we’ve ever seen before.”

