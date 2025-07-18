A £50m-rated Premier League forward wants to play for Thomas Frank, though reports claim Tottenham have left the door wide open for a rival to pounce.

Tottenham have added to their attacking ranks already this summer with the signing of Mohammed Kudus. Mathys Tel’s loan spell from Bayern Munich was also turned permanent.

Spurs remain confident they will sign Morgan Gibbs-White too despite a legal challenge from Nottingham Forest.

And according to the latest from talkSPORT, Spurs can add Brentford’s Yoane Wissa to their blossoming options too if they desire it.

Wissa, 28, is the subject of heavy interest from Newcastle at present after the Magpies pulled out of the race to sign Hugo Ekitike.

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with the Frankfurt frontman and Newcastle have begun to explore alternatives, with their interest in Wissa reported by TEAMtalk and subsequently confirmed by David Ornstein over the past 48 hours.

Wissa is valued at a hefty £50m by Brentford, though has proven himself a potent force in the Premier League of late.

Indeed, the versatile attacker has scored 31 goals over the last two EPL seasons and provided nine assists too. Those numbers are all the more impressive when you consider Wissa hasn’t taken a single penalty in that time.

Newcastle are suitably impressed, as are Forest, who tried and failed with a £20m bid one week ago.

But according to talkSPORT, it’s Tottenham who Wissa wants to sign for thanks in large part to Thomas Frank.

The report read: ‘Wissa is pushing to leave Brentford but his preferred option would be to join Thomas Frank at Tottenham.’

Tottenham’s ‘surprise’ decision on Yoane Wissa

Despite a deal seemingly being on a plate for Spurs, GiveMeSport state they have made the ‘surprise’ decision to NOT make a move.

Precisely why that is was not stated in the piece. However, the fact Wissa will turn 29 in September and he’d have virtually no re-sale value could be one reason why.

As such, the door is open for Newcastle to stride through, though as has often been the case for the Magpies this summer, a deal still isn’t straightforward to make.

Brentford don’t wish to lose both of Bryan Mbeumo and Wissa in the same summer. And upon learning Newcastle were exploring a move for Wissa, Man Utd upped the ante for Mbeumo when lodging an improved third bid worth £70m (£65m plus £5m in add-ons).

At the time of this article’s publication, Brentford are yet to accept or reject the offer, though multiple sources including TBR Football and the Evening Standard strongly suggest it will be accepted.

