Tottenham have reportedly switched their focus to the addition of another forward from France after being snubbed in their efforts to land Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG.

Fabrizio Romano has given his trademark ‘Here We Go’ to Kolo Muani joining Juventus on a temporary basis, although there is no clause in place to make the deal permanent. The France international has accepted the proposal and will fly to Turin this week for medical tests.

The news will come as a bitter blow to Tottenham, as TT have previously reported how hard they have been working behind the scenes to try and land the talented 26-year-old, who has lost his way a little in Paris this season.

However, it appears that a Plan B may have been in place all along, with the Daily Mail revealing the club’s interest in Ivory Coast international attacker Evann Guessand.

The Nice forward, who would cost in the region of £20million (€23m / $24m), has also been on the radar of West Ham and Bournemouth and is currently under contract until 2028.

Guessand is enjoying an impressive 2024/25 campaign for Nice, scoring eight goals and adding four assists in 17 Ligue 1 appearances so far this season.

Indeed, the 23-year-old’s sparkling form this term has led to French publication L’Equipe recently putting the forward in their Team of the Season so far.

It’s reported that West Ham scouted Guessand across November and December, although their search for a new striker has now intensified after Niclas Fullkrug, Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen all suffered serious injuries of late.

However, Tottenham can offer European football to the Nice man, who made his senior Ivory Coast debut in a World Cup qualifying clash with Kenya last June.

Guessand ticks number of boxes for Tottenham

The Nice man is arguably more versatile than Kolo Muani when it comes to the attacking third, having featured as a winger and a central striker throughout his career.

Indeed, during an interview with his club, Guessand revealed: “I was trained as a winger, and even when I went to the national team, I played as a winger. Then I grew physically, getting taller, so they put me in the centre.

“At Nantes, I played three-quarters of the season on the right flank, so yes, I’m less of a nine (centre-forward) than some. I can play in all attacking positions.

“Away to Lorient I played up front, against Lille on the flank. I like to play in all attacking positions.”

Tottenham have a need for another wide player after Timo Werner became the latest player to suffer a hamstring injury, joining the likes of Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie on the sidelines with the same issue.

Wilson Odobert is also no closer to a return to action, although Mikey Moore is at least back in contention after starting the FA Cup win at Tamworth last weekend.

Guessand’s ability to play centrally will also be helpful given Richarlison’s struggles to stay fit for a consistent number of games this season, although the Brazilian could be back on the bench against Arsenal on Wednesday night.

One of Tottenham Hotspur’s brightest young players has been backed to make the big move to Real Madrid, with a Chelsea legend also sharing his views on the 21-year-old.

Spurs secured the services of Antonin Kinsky from Slavia Prague in a £12.5m deal early in the window as they looked for more goalkeeper cover with Guglielmo Vicario injured and Fraser Forster struggling for form.

Kinsky signed a contract until 2031 and has already made his debut for Tottenham, impressing in the 1-0 Carabao Cup semi-final, first-leg win over Liverpool before keeping another cleansheet in the FA Cup triumph at Tamwoth over the weekend.

And, while Spurs fans are just getting to know Kinsky, Viktor Budinsky is fully aware of how good he is.

Budinsky competed with Kinsky for a place in the Czech side FK Pardubice’s starting line-up during the latter’s loan spell last season, and he has raved about the new Spurs goalkeeper and has tipped him to join Madrid.

Meanwhile, Ange Postecoglou has confirmed that Tottenham are ready to let another top young talent leave on loan before the January transfer window shut, despite the club still being in the midst of an injury crisis.

Will Lankshear is the player in question, with Postecoglou indicating that the young striker is in need of more game time.

